Augustus Wealth featured in Yahoo Finance on better financial habits in 2026

Los Angeles-based financial planning firm Augustus Wealth was featured in Yahoo Finance’s coverage of key financial habits for 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augustus Wealth, a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm, was recently featured in Yahoo Finance in an article titled “We Asked Financial Advisors the No. 1 Habit To Improve Your Finances in 2026.” The piece brings together perspectives from financial professionals across the country, with Augustus Wealth managing partner and Certified Financial Planner Derek Munchow emphasizing the importance of turning investing into an automatic, system-based habit rather than a series of one-off decisions.Mr. Munchow highlighted that consistently directing earned income into investments can help people avoid emotional decision-making and stay focused on long-term goals, even during periods of market noise or uncertainty.“We’re honored to be included regularly in Yahoo Finance alongside other advisors,” said Derek Munchow, Managing Partner at Augustus Wealth. “These features give us a chance to share practical ideas so people feel less overwhelmed and more confident about their day-to-day financial decisions.”About: Augustus Wealth is a financial planning firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm works with professionals in tech, space, and related industries, specializing in equity compensation, complex portfolios, and the strategic conversion of income into long-term assets. Augustus Wealth works with clients throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, Silicon Valley, Austin, and other key markets, partnering with professionals who value tailored guidance and a genuinely relationship-focused planning experience.For more info, visit: www.augustuswealth.com/

