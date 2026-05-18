Third Wave Digital Launches New Website for the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third Wave Digital, a leading digital creative agency specializing in website design and development, is proud to announce the successful launch of a newly redesigned website for the Georgia Cattlemen's Association. This milestone marks the agency’s first collaboration with an agricultural association and highlights its continued expansion into new industries.The new website was designed to better serve the organization’s 4,000+ members and stakeholders across Georgia’s cattle industry. The Georgia Cattlemen’s Association is a producer-led organization dedicated to advancing the economic, political, and social interests of cattle producers statewide.With a focus on usability, performance, and modern design, the new platform provides streamlined access to essential resources, including membership information, industry updates, events, and advocacy efforts. The site also highlights the association’s role in supporting a vital agricultural sector that spans all 159 counties in Georgia and includes nearly one million head of cattle.“Our goal was to create a digital experience that reflects the strength and importance of Georgia’s cattle industry while making it easier for members to connect with the resources they need,” said Chase DuCharme of Third Wave Digital.For Third Wave Digital, the launch represents a continued commitment to delivering high-quality digital solutions across diverse industries. By combining strategic design with technical expertise, the agency continues to help organizations build meaningful connections with their audiences.

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