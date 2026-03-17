Third Wave Digital Launches Virtual Tour for Savannah State University

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest in immersive campus experiences continues to rise, leading digital agency Third Wave Digital is answering the call with innovative, forward-thinking solutions. In collaboration with Savannah State University, Third Wave Digital launched an interactive Virtual Tour that transforms how prospective students discover and connect with higher education campuses.This Virtual Tour delivers a rich, dynamic exploration of Savannah State University’s campus, bringing buildings, landmarks, and student life to life through an intuitive, engaging digital experience. Powered by cutting-edge technology, the platform allows students and families to explore the campus anytime, anywhere, offering an authentic sense of place no matter where they are located.For Third Wave Digital, the Virtual Campus Tour reflects a continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital storytelling and elevating the higher education experience. By combining advanced technology with strategic creative execution, Third Wave Digital is redefining how institutions engage prospective students and strengthening connections with audiences around the world.

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