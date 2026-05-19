Paybis launches PayPal US for trusted crypto purchases for American users

Paybis launches PayPal for US users, enabling trusted crypto purchases from $5 and higher limits for eligible customers.

Bringing PayPal to American consumers for crypto combines one of the world’s most recognizable payment brands with Paybis’ secure, compliant exchange infrastructure.” — Innokenty Isers, CEO and Founder of Paybis

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paybis, a trusted cryptocurrency platform serving 6.9 million people, is announcing the launch of PayPal, giving American consumers a trusted, cost-effective way to get into crypto.

A Harris poll found one in five Americans were “intrigued” by crypto purchases but held back due to trust. By adding PayPal - the third most popular way to buy crypto - to its suite of over 20 payment methods, Paybis introduces a trusted brand to buy crypto instantly.

“Our mission is to become the most trusted, simple, and human place to buy crypto, and that starts with how people fund their first transaction,” said Innokenty Isers, CEO and Founder of Paybis. “Bringing PayPal to American consumers for crypto combines one of the world’s most recognizable payment brands with Paybis’ secure, compliant exchange infrastructure.”

Opening the door for more American consumers, Paybis allows users to buy crypto with PayPal from as little as $5, with the industry average well above $10. Maximum limits can reach up to $1,000,000 for eligible transactions, giving seasoned American crypto holders more headroom for large purchases.

The addition of PayPal brings the total number of payment methods supported by Paybis to 22, well above the industry average of major competitors. Paybis is one of a small handful of platforms to offer both European and US users PayPal to buy crypto.​

“American consumers are leading the way on crypto but need more trusted payment methods,” Isers added, “our mission is to make crypto trusted and clear for as many people as possible and adding PayPal to our roster of payment methods makes this one giant step closer,” Isers added. ​

Notes to Editors

About Paybis

Paybis simplifies cryptocurrency for individuals and enterprises.

Established in 2014, the company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet—facilitating the purchase, sale, and exchange of 90 cryptocurrencies—with awardy-winning payment infrastructure. This infrastructure empowers businesses to transfer capital globally, eliminating traditional payment friction and prohibitive banking fees.

In 2026, Paybis was recognized as the Best Crypto Payment Provider, a testament to our expansive global reach, rapid onboarding protocols, and the deep expertise of the 200 dedicated professionals who drive our operations.

Processing $2bn annually, Paybis is one of the most efficient platforms for acquiring and transacting in digital assets. This commitment to operational excellence is why Paybis maintains one of the highest ratings for crypto companies on Trustpilot, and why 6.9 million users and hundreds of the world's fastest-growing enterprises consistently rely on our services.

Paybis at a glance

MSB Licensed (US & Canada) | VASP Registered (Poland) | Finprom Regulated (UK) | 180 Supported Countries | 24/7 Customer and Business Support | 90 Supported Cryptocurrencies

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