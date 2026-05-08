A survey from Paybis, finds four in five crypto holders prefer to use their own wallets, when many crypto platforms don’t allow them.

Users don’t want to be locked into a single ecosystem; they want flexibility, speed, and control. ” — Innokenty Isers, CEO of Paybis

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A crypto holder survey from Paybis, a trusted cryptocurrency platform serving 6.9 million people, finds four in five crypto holders prefer to use their own wallets, when many crypto platforms don’t allow them.

In the survey of 900 crypto holders, 54.4% said they use an external crypto wallet, while another 23.6% said they use both an external wallet and a platform-nominated wallet. Only 22% said they rely on a single wallet alone. Nearly four in five users want the freedom to use an external wallet at least some of the time.

The data suggests that wallet flexibility is no longer a specialist requirement. It is a mainstream expectation. More than a third of users, 35.18%, already had an external wallet before joining Paybis. Others said they use wallets for trading on other platforms, want to keep crypto in one place, believing external wallets are more secure, or need features their existing wallet already provides.

The research illustrates that crypto holders switch between “self-custody wallets” and “custodial wallets,” depending on the task.

“Paybis is the most efficient platform globally for buying crypto, giving us a clear edge over other wallets and services,” says Innokenty Isers, CEO of Paybis. “That efficiency is why we enable direct purchases and sales from third-party wallets. Users don’t want to be locked into a single ecosystem, they want flexibility, speed, and control. This has become a key growth driver for us, as we help millions of users globally move in and out of crypto with speed and simplicity.”

In one-to-one interviews, Paybis found that predictable execution, cost understanding, and confidence were the most pervasive factors when a user decides whether to use a platform or an external wallet.

That behavioral reality matters because it reframes what users expect from a crypto platform. They do not want to be trapped in a closed system. They want the freedom to buy crypto and send it to the wallet they already trust, while still having the option to store assets in-platform when that is simpler.

Respondents to the survey valued ease of use and simplicity, which topped the list of what users value most (27.7%), followed by speed and fast settlement (15.6%) and wallet and transfer features, including QR scanning and recipient amount visibility (7.4%). Users are not asking for complexity - they want wallets that just work, fast, with zero friction.

Pain points that actively drive users away from platform wallets include high or opaque fees (cited by 47.82% of users as a platform pain point overall), withdrawal and deposit restrictions or delays (25.36%), and security concerns about hacks or losing access (16.84%). Addressing these directly is the clearest route to growing internal wallet adoption.

The research reveals that nearly 15% of users believe an external wallet is more secure than keeping funds on an exchange. This sentiment reflects the broader industry reality post-FTX, where self-custody has become a default for security-conscious holders. A further 5.86% say they don’t fully trust exchange wallets in general.

About Paybis

Paybis simplifies cryptocurrency for individuals and enterprises.

Established in 2014, the company combines a trusted crypto exchange and wallet, facilitating the purchase, sale, and exchange of 90 cryptocurrencies with award-winning payment infrastructure. This infrastructure empowers businesses to transfer capital globally, eliminating traditional payment friction and prohibitive banking fees.

In 2026, Paybis was recognised as the Best Crypto Payment Provider, a testament to our expansive global reach, rapid onboarding protocols, and the deep expertise of the 200 dedicated professionals who drive our operations.

Processing $2bn, Paybis is one of the most efficient platforms for acquiring and transacting in digital assets. This commitment to operational excellence is why Paybis maintains one of the highest ratings for crypto companies on Trustpilot, and why 6.9 million users and hundreds of the world’s fastest-growing enterprises consistently rely on our services.

Paybis at a glance

MSB Licensed (US & Canada) | VASP Registered (Poland) | Finprom Regulated (UK) | 180 Supported Countries | 24/7 Customer and Business Support | 90 Supported Cryptocurrencies

About the research

The Paybis User Profiles & Motivations research was conducted with 867 active Paybis users across Europe (51.2%), North America (39.8%), and other markets (9%). Respondents spanned all age groups from 18 to 65+, with the largest cohort aged 45–54. The survey covered crypto experience, savings behaviour, platform usage, trust levels, wallet preferences, and user pain points.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.