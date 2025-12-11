Texas Space Summit Leader Highlights Commercial Space Momentum at YTexas Summit

Appearance at the YTexas Summit 2025 builds a runway for the Texas Space Summit 2026 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Farrell of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the organizing team behind the Texas Space Summit joined statewide experts today on “The State Impact of the Commercialization of Space” panel at the YTexas Summit, held from 2:00–2:30 p.m. in the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station.Sponsored by the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, the session explored how Texas’ thriving space sector intersects with nearly every major industry represented at the YTexas Summit, including finance, real estate, AI, manufacturing, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and consumer goods. Panelists shared practical examples of how local businesses are already benefiting from commercial space activity and where new opportunities are emerging across the state.“Texas is building the space economy of the future,” Farrell said. “From Brownsville to Houston to San Antonio and beyond, commercial space, national defense, energy, data, and advanced manufacturing are converging. The Texas Space Summit is about connecting those efforts and making them accessible to companies and communities across the state.”Drawing on San Antonio’s role as home to Joint Base San Antonio and Port San Antonio, Farrell underscored how the military community, cyber and data sectors, and advanced manufacturing base are increasingly engaged with commercial space. The conversation also highlighted fast-growing hubs like El Paso, Midland, Austin, Van Horn, Brownsville, and Dallas, and emphasized that collaboration among military, civil, commercial, and government partners is critical to keeping Texas globally competitive in space.That same spirit of collaboration will be at the heart of the Texas Space Summit, a three-day statewide gathering in San Antonio, Sept. 21–23, 2026. Under the banner “Land Here. Go Beyond.”, the Summit will convene leaders in space, energy, data, defense, manufacturing, finance, and higher education to focus on real-world outcomes: securing supply chains, advancing dual-use technologies, expanding the industrial base, and building high-skill careers for Texans.“At YTexas, we heard clearly that business leaders want actionable pathways into the Texas space economy,” Farrell added. “The Texas Space Summit is being designed as that on-ramp, where ideas become contracts, pilots become programs, and companies can plug into a statewide ecosystem that helps them grow.”Also on the YTexas panel were Lainey Cie Corliss (Texas Space Commission), Mayor John Cowen Jr. (City of Brownsville), and Megan Ortiz (Axiom Space), who shared how their regions and organizations are helping Texas lead in human spaceflight, commercial space stations, launch infrastructure, and workforce development.

