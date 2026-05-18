Tulsa District celebrates National Safe Boating Week

TULSA, Okla. – In recognition of National Safe Boating Week, May 16–22, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, is reminding all recreational boaters to prioritize safety as they return to the water this season.

With increased activity at area lakes and reservoirs, USACE encourages the public to take proactive steps to stay safe. Many water-related accidents and fatalities can be prevented with basic preparation and proper safety equipment.

“Our goal is to support safe and enjoyable recreation across our lakes, and simple precautions can save lives,” said Tulsa District Chief of Operations B.J. Parkey. “Wearing a life jacket, avoiding alcohol while boating, checking the weather conditions before heading out and staying alert while on the water all play a critical role in water safety.”

To help ensure a safe day on the water, follow these tips:

· Wear a properly fitted life jacket. · Check weather and water conditions before heading out. · Never boat under the influence. · Know the limits of yourself and your vessel. · Be sure you have all necessary items on your boat: U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets, throwable flotation device fire extinguisher, lights and flags, whistle or other sound signaling device.

For more information on water safety, visit us here: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Water-Safety/Tips-and-Prevention/

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