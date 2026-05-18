Billy’s Downtown Diner Signs 10-store Development Agreement in the Midwest

Paul and Kelly Snider, Regional Developers for Billy's Downtown Diner Billy's Berry Krunch Celebrating 25 Years

Established Diner Concept Launches Franchise Program with Experienced Operator in Evansville Indiana Area and Beyond

We are very excited about bringing Billy's Diner to the Evansville community and to bring a much needed fresh and flavorful menu to this area. We can't wait for people to experience it themselves.” — Paul & Kelly Snider

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The not your ordinary dinerrecently launched a national franchise program and now has signed its first franchisee and regional developer. Billy’s Downtown Diner , a Lehigh Valley Pennsylvania-based concept, has been a local favorite since 2000, with locations in Bethlehem and Easton. Now the brand is expanding to Evansville, Indiana with the first franchise sale to Paul and Kelly Snider who owned and operated McDonald’s restaurants in the area for 30 years. The couple are also the company’s first regional developers with a 10-unit territory that includes Evansville, Indiana and Owensboro & Bowling Green, Kentucky and the surrounding areas. Several sites are being considered in the Evansville market, and the first location is slated to open this fall."We are very excited about bringing Billy's Diner to the Evansville community. Billy's Diner will bring a needed fresh and flavorful menu to this area. We can't wait for people to experience it themselves." said the Sniders.Billy and his wife, Yanna Kounoupis founded Billy’s Downtown Diner, a 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. concept, 25 years ago and have curated an exceptional menu and following. Billy's Downtown Diner is known for its elevated diner experience, scratch made cuisine, fresh ingredients, and modern atmosphere. Over the past 25 years, the brand has built a loyal following by redefining the breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. “From the start, we knew we were building something special. What we didn’t anticipate was how our love for food, people, and community would guide us on an exciting journey into franchising,” said Billy. “We are thrilled to embrace this new chapter and bring Billy’s Downtown Diner to communities across the country.”“The Sniders are ideal partners for Billy’s with their multi-unit franchise experience and their operating partner, James Wittman” says Dr. Ben Litalien, the concept’s Chief Development Officer. “They know the market and how to serve the Evansville community. We look forward to working together with them to establish Billy’s as the ‘go-to’ place for breakfast, brunch and lunch. As regional developers they will also be recruiting franchisees to own their own Billy’s restaurant.” The regional developer model is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to rapidly build the Billy’s Downtown Diner brand in a market without the usual capital required by the area developer model.Billy’s Downtown Diner is at the forefront of the diner culture phenomenon with its commitment to being a beacon of culinary creativity. Every dish tells a story and every visit feels like coming home. Whether you're indulging in a classic favorite or exploring a new flavor sensation, Billy’s Downtown Diner is the place where memories are made and shared. Mike Axiotis, CEO of Lehigh Valley Restaurant Brands and National Restaurant Association board chairman has experienced Billy’s firsthand. “As a customer of Billy’s for two decades, it’s exciting to see Billy bring this beloved concept to a broader audience through a smart and strategic franchise model. His passion for hospitality and commitment to excellence have always set Billy’s apart, and I have no doubt it will resonate with the Evansville community.”The Billy’s Downtown Diner franchise offers an unparalleled menu offering with a robust operating system. Their proprietary reporting and management platform is mobile enabled. An intensive training system and a grand opening and turnkey marketing program keeps restaurant development simple. Billy’s Downtown Diners operate in a small footprint with a small number of employees and can efficiently produce significant results. Potential franchisees are invited to join the Billy's Downtown Diner family and contribute to the brand's legacy of culinary excellence and community engagement.For more information about Billy’s Downtown Diner Franchise Program, visit https://billysdowntowndinerfranchise.com/ or contact Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE at benl@bddfranchise.com.About Billy’s Downtown DinerBilly's Downtown Diner is a beloved eatery known for its unique and welcoming atmosphere since 2000. Situated in the heart of Bethlehem and downtown Easton, Pennsylvania, the diners offer a delightful blend of classic American fare with a modern twist, making it a popular spot for both locals and tourists. With responsibly sourced, scratch-made cuisine, the menu spans classic and inventive dishes, including options for vegetarians, vegans and those gluten-sensitive. At Billy's, the menu is a testament to the creativity and passion behind the dishes. Billy's Downtown Diner is more than just a place to eat; it's a community hub. The diner often hosts local events and fundraisers, and it prides itself on being a part of the community fabric. This connection to the community is evident in the loyal customer base and the positive atmosphere that permeates Billy’s Diners. For more information about Billy’s Downtown Diner, visit www.billysdiner.com About Billy’s Diner FranchisingWhile the company offers individual restaurant franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of one million or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all Billy’s Downtown Diner restaurants within their territory. For more information about Billy’s Downtown Diner franchise programs, visit: https://billysdowntowndinerfranchise.com/

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