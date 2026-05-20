Koibito Poke Announces Opening of 10th Location in the Growing Chain

Real Food. Real People. Koibito Poke Edwardsville Koibito Poke Fresh Eatery

America's Leading Healthy Fast Casual Poké Concept Opens in Illinois

Edwardsville represents an important step in Koibito Poke’s growth as we continue expanding into strong community-driven markets across the country.” — Todd Stottlemyre

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koibito Poke® , the Arizona-born fresh fast casual concept known for its vibrant build-your-own poke bowls, announced the opening of its 10th location in the chain in Edwardsville, Illinois. The restaurant, which held a soft opening on April 30, 2026, will host its official grand opening celebration June 26-28, 2026. With an established presence in the greater St. Louis market, Edwardsville marks Koibito Poke’s first expansion into the Metro East community and another milestone in the brand’s continued national growth The Edwardsville location is a franchise co-owned by Kyle Wieter, his partner, Matt Schmitt. “Edwardsville represents an important step in Koibito Poke’s growth as we continue expanding into strong community-driven markets across the country,” says Todd Stottlemyre, Co-Founder and CEO of Koibito Poke, former MLB pitcher, three-time World Series Champion, and bestselling author. “Koibito Poke was built around fresh food, genuine hospitality, and creating an experience that supports the way people want to live. We believe people should not have to sacrifice quality, flavor, or nutrition for convenience. Kyle and Matt bring the leadership, operational strength, and community connection needed to build something truly special in thismarket.”“KOIBITO” is the Japanese word for “LOVE”, and it has a dual meaning for the concept; love the food and love your body. Founded on the belief that people should not have to choose between convenience and food they can feel good about eating, Koibito Poke has built a loyal following around fresh ingredients, bold flavors, hospitality, and an elevated guest experience. Influenced by traditional Japanese flavors, the concept combines clean eating with a modern, welcoming environment designed to fit the way people want to live today.The 1,400 square-foot Edwardsville location features 22 seats and showcases the brand’s signature open-visibility design, giving guests a clear view of the menu and fresh ingredients prepared throughout the day. From vibrant proteins and toppings to house-made sauces and carefully prepared ingredients, every aspect of the restaurant is designed to reinforce Koibito Poke’s commitment to transparency, hospitality, and quality. Guests can build their own custom poke bowl from a selection that includes sushi-grade salmon and tuna, chicken and tofu, bases, toppings, and nine unique house-made sauces. For those who prefer a curated experience, the menu also features a selection of Signature Bowls crafted to deliver bold flavor combinations while supporting a fresh, active lifestyle. Designed to feel modern, approachable, and community-oriented, the Edwardsville restaurantreflects the brand’s broader mission of bringing people together around food that tastes good and makes them feel good too.For more information on this location visit https://koibitopoke.com/locations/illinois-edwardsville/ ABOUT KOIBITO POKEFounded in 2018, Koibito Pokeis a fresh fast casual restaurant concept influenced by Japanese flavors and ingredients. Koibito Poke was founded on the belief that guests deserve food that loves them back: fresh, clean whole foods that nourish the body and satisfy the palate. Co-founded by former MLB pitcher and three-time World Series Champion Todd Stottlemyre, the brand continues expanding nationwide through its commitment to hospitality, operational excellence, quality ingredients, and community connection. At its core, Koibito Poke believes in serving Real Food. Real People. For more information visit https://koibitopoke.com/ or contact Rebecca Church at rebecca@koibitopoke.com.ABOUT KOIBITO POKEFRANCHISINGThe concept is expanding with franchises across the country featuring the regional developer model. For more information, visit https://koibitopoke.com/franchise/ or contact Andrew Johnson at andrew@koibitopoke.com.

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