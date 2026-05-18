Certiprof Launches Global GenAI Study on How Organizations Embrace AI
Certiprof launches its GenAI Adoption Report 2026, a global study revealing how organizations worldwide are adopting and leveraging Artificial Intelligence.
The report, which covers three key dimensions GenAI Understanding, Business Impact, and Tools Used is based on a 20-question survey distributed to thousands of professionals across English-, Spanish-, and Portuguese-speaking markets.
"Generative AI is no longer a future trend it is a present business reality," said Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof. "This report will give organizations the data they need to understand where they stand and what they need to do next to remain competitive."
The report findings are expected to be published in May 2026 and will be distributed to Certiprof global professional community across three languages.
ABOUT CERTIPROF
Certiprof is a global professional certification organization offering industry-recognized credentials in technology, agile, AI, and business management. With certifications available in multiple languages and a worldwide network of partners and academies, Certiprof empowers professionals to advance their careers through validated knowledge. Learn more at certiprof.com.
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