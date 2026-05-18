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Certiprof Launches Global GenAI Study on How Organizations Embrace AI

Promotional banner for Certiprof GenAI Adoption Report 2026 featuring a professional and study logo.

Certiprof launches the first Global GenAI Adoption Study 2026.

Certiprof launches its GenAI Adoption Report 2026, a global study revealing how organizations worldwide are adopting and leveraging Artificial Intelligence.

Generative AI is no longer a future trend; it is a present business reality. This report gives organizations the data they need to stay competitive.”
— Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certiprof, a global leader in professional certification and credentialing, today announced the launch of the Certiprof GenAI Adoption Report 2026 a comprehensive study designed to measure how organizations and professionals worldwide are understanding, adopting, and leveraging Generative Artificial Intelligence.

The report, which covers three key dimensions GenAI Understanding, Business Impact, and Tools Used is based on a 20-question survey distributed to thousands of professionals across English-, Spanish-, and Portuguese-speaking markets.

"Generative AI is no longer a future trend it is a present business reality," said Ismael Ramírez, CEO at Certiprof. "This report will give organizations the data they need to understand where they stand and what they need to do next to remain competitive."

The report findings are expected to be published in May 2026 and will be distributed to Certiprof global professional community across three languages.

ABOUT CERTIPROF

Certiprof is a global professional certification organization offering industry-recognized credentials in technology, agile, AI, and business management. With certifications available in multiple languages and a worldwide network of partners and academies, Certiprof empowers professionals to advance their careers through validated knowledge. Learn more at certiprof.com.



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Certiprof Launches Global GenAI Study on How Organizations Embrace AI

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