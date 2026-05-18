BEHKO Construction Selected to Build 119,600 SF Warehouse at Ingleside Commerce

Breaking Ground at Ingleside Commerce with BEHKO Construction and SunCap Property Group

Charleston-based design-build firm BEHKO Construction named general contractor for SunCap Property Group's new spec warehouse at Palmetto Commerce Park.

We don't wait for a contract to start solving problems, and SunCap recognized that.” — Jordan Behringer, P.E., Managing Owner, BEHKO Construction

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new 119,600-square-foot speculative warehouse is coming to Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston — and BEHKO Construction will build it. SunCap Property Group has named the Charleston-based design-build firm as general contractor for Ingleside Commerce, bringing BEHKO's engineering precision to one of the region's most active industrial corridors.The project marks a significant milestone for BEHKO's growing commercial and industrial portfolio and the beginning of a strategic long-term partnership with SunCap Property Group, one of North America's most respected commercial real estate developers and investors.A Partnership Built on Shared ValuesBEHKO was selected for Ingleside Commerce based on the firm's ability to combine in-house architecture, structural engineering, preconstruction, and construction into a single integrated design-build team focused on speed, precision, and execution. The project required a partner with deep experience in complex industrial development, the ability to proactively navigate permitting and utility coordination in the Charleston market, and a commitment to delivering practical, cost-conscious solutions without sacrificing schedule or quality.BEHKO's experience delivering industrial and logistics facilities throughout the Southeast, combined with a hands-on, relationship-driven approach and deep local market knowledge, positioned the team to move the project from concept to construction with a high level of responsiveness and accountability."From the moment we engaged with the SunCap team, it was clear this was more than a transaction. They wanted a partner who would invest as deeply in this project's success as they do. That's exactly how BEHKO operates. We don't wait for a contract to start solving problems, and SunCap recognized that."— Jordan Behringer, P.E., Managing Owner, BEHKO Construction"Being selected to bring Ingleside Commerce to life is a reflection of everything our team has been building toward. We're honored to be part of this chapter in SunCap's growth."— Razvan "Raz" Cojocaru, P.E., Managing Owner, BEHKO ConstructionProject OverviewThe Ingleside Commerce warehouse will be constructed using tilt-up concrete panel methodology, which combines rapid on-site wall fabrication with reduced material costs, accelerated schedules, and enhanced durability — making it ideal for large-scale industrial builds. The 119,600-square-foot Class A spec building is designed to serve the distribution, logistics, and light manufacturing sectors, meeting growing demand for modern industrial space in the North Charleston submarket.North Charleston continues to attract significant industrial investment, driven by its strategic proximity to the Port of Charleston, robust highway infrastructure, and the region's sustained economic growth. The new Palmetto Commerce Interchange — providing direct I-26 access to the Ingleside Commerce site — further positions the development as a premier logistics destination."We're excited to partner with a builder that brings an engineer's mindset to every phase of construction. Our team is off to a strong start and we look forward to a successful delivery."— Derek J. Mathis, Executive Vice President, SunCap Property Group"BEHKO's approach to industrial construction gives us complete confidence that this project will be delivered on schedule and to the highest quality standards. We're thrilled to work with their team right here in our backyard."— Nick Starcevic, Director of Construction, SunCap Property GroupAbout BEHKO ConstructionBEHKO is a Charleston-based design-build firm specializing in complex commercial and industrial construction throughout South Carolina and Georgia. Led by Managing Owners Jordan Behringer, P.E., and Razvan "Raz" Cojocaru, P.E., BEHKO integrates architecture, engineering, and construction into a unified process that delivers superior outcomes for developers, owners, and institutions. The firm's 35-year track record includes projects for Boeing, Hyundai, SC Ports, MUSC, Kiawah Island Resort, and RealtyLink.About SunCap Property GroupSunCap Property Group is a privately held national commercial real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC. Founded in 2009, SunCap has completed over 28 million square feet of industrial, multifamily, retail, and life-science projects valued at more than $8.1 billion across North America, with a strong concentration in the Southeast.

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