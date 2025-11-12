BEHKO launches as premier design-build partner for complex commercial and industrial projects

Central Port Logistics Center in Savannah, GA Bushy Park Industrial Complex, Symrise Chemical Process Plant

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Engineering and Construction Veterans Jordan Behringer, P.E. and Razvan Cojocaru, P.E. Formalize 35-Year Track Record into New Construction Brand Built on Technical ExpertiseJordan Behringer, P.E., and Razvan “Raz” Cojocaru, P.E., have formally launched BEHKO , a design-build firm specializing in complex commercial and industrial construction throughout South Carolina and Georgia, with a particular focus on the Greater Charleston area extending into the Savannah market.The new brand formalizes an approach that has quietly proven itself for more than three decades, integrating engineering expertise directly into the design-build process to serve clients including Kiawah Island Resort, Symrise, Hyundai, SC Ports, MUSC, Capital Development Partners, and RealtyLink.Leadership with Deep Technical ExpertiseJordan Behringer, P.E., Managing Owner – Started as an electrician’s apprentice while pursuing his civil engineering degree. Holds BS from Clemson University (2013) and master’s in structural engineering (2014). His combination of practical construction experience and engineering expertise ensures projects benefit from real-world wisdom combined with technical precision.Razvan “Raz” Cojocaru, P.E., Managing Owner – West Point graduate with master’s in structural engineering from Virginia Tech. Brings extensive experience in complex, high-precision infrastructure projects including ports and marine construction, where tolerances are measured in millimeters and mistakes are measured in millions.Specializing in ComplexityBEHKO distinguishes itself by focusing on projects that demand precision and deeper technical expertise rather than chasing volume. The firm specializes in:Advanced Manufacturing & Industrial – Complex facilities for companies like Symrise, Bushy Park Industrial Complex, and HyundaiSophisticated Logistics & Distribution – Projects requiring engineering innovation and precisionTilt-Up Construction – Technical projects with challenging geography or logisticsHealthcare & Regulated Environments – Work with MUSC and others where regulatory compliance demands zero margin for errorResort & Hospitality – Kiawah Island Resort and Bulls Bay Golf Club projects balancing luxury standards with functional excellence“Years of experience have proven that integrating engineering directly into the design-build process delivers better outcomes than relying on outside consultants and multiple layers of management,” said Behringer. “This launch formalizes that advantage.”Recent Projects Demonstrate ApproachBEHKO is currently working as the general contractor on the restoration and reimagining of a historic tomato packaging facility on Johns Island into a vibrant commercial space through a partnership with Obelisk Real Estate Partners (Vine Works Trade Park). The project demanded engineering precision and respect for Charleston’s heritage, with BEHKO investing time upfront to develop thoughtful value engineering options that balanced preservation goals with budget realities.The firm was also awarded the role of general contractor for RealtyLink’s parking garage at Uptown at Centre Pointe in North Charleston, applying the same principles of upfront engineering integration and proactive problem-solving.“The Lowcountry is experiencing unprecedented growth, but that growth includes increasingly complex projects,” said Cojocaru. “Advanced manufacturing facilities. Sophisticated logistics hubs. These projects need partners who understand complexity isn’t something to manage—it’s something to master.”A Different Operating ModelBEHKO’s approach centers on selectivity and direct client access. Clients work directly with senior engineers and project leaders—not account managers multiple layers removed from decision-makers. This means fewer projects but deeper expertise on each one, with comprehensive drawings and value engineering options developed upfront rather than change orders that accumulate throughout construction.“We measure our success not just by completed projects,” said Cojocaru, “but by clients saying, ‘I’m so glad we partnered with you.’ That’s only possible if you’re genuinely invested in their success.”By 2029, BEHKO aims to be the recognized standard for design-build excellence across the Lowcountry—the firm that developers call first when they face complexity.“We’re not building our reputation on signage or volume,” Behringer said. “We’re building it on the quality of our work and the depth of our client relationships.”

