Arbor Day 2026

WHEREAS, Arbor Day was first recognized by the State of Alaska in 1966 to increase public awareness of the importance of conserving and propagating trees and forests, which play a vital role in Alaska’s ecosystem and in the daily life of its residents; and

WHEREAS, the purpose of Arbor Day has since grown to encourage the planting and care of trees for the benefit of urban, community, and rural landscapes; and

WHEREAS, trees provide numerous benefits to our communities, by absorbing air pollutants, reducing erosion of valuable topsoil, moderating temperatures, mitigating storm water runoff, and by providing habitat for Alaska’s wildlife; and

WHEREAS, trees enhance the natural beauty of our communities and are a renewable resource, providing paper, lumber for construction, fuel for our fires, and jobs for Alaskans; and

WHEREAS, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Fire Protection is responsible for encouraging appropriate management of our urban and rural forests; managing Alaska’s forest lands for multiple objectives; [CJL2.1]protecting against wildfire, insects, and diseases; providing technical assistance to forestland owners and managers; and promoting wise stewardship of forest lands; and

WHEREAS, healthy and properly managed trees and forests provide essential environmental, economic, and social benefits and improve the quality of life for all Alaskans.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 18, 2026 as:

Arbor Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to plant trees in their communities, provide ongoing maintenance, management, and care of local trees and forested areas, and promote the livelihood of these assets for future generations.

Dated: May 18, 2026