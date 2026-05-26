Carpenter's Pub Opens in Black Rock, Connecticut

Carpenter's Pub

Owners Joseph Farrell and Sean Nye first met in Black Rock in 2014. Little did they know they would be partnering on a new endeavor where it all began.

We are offering the best quality food, in an inviting space. Our goal is for everyone to come in and feel like it is their place. True hospitality.” — Joe Farrell

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpenter’s Pub opens its doors, marking a return to the neighborhood of origin for the owners, who met in in 2014 when Joseph Farrell hired Sean Nye to bartend at his restaurant, Walrus + Carpenter.Joseph Farrell started Walrus + Carpenter on Fairfield Avenue in Black Rock in 2013. During its 7-year run, it attracted notice from the New York Times, national press, and local “Best” lists alike. As Walrus + Carpenter’s reputation grew, Joe expanded into other restaurant projects including additional restaurant concepts, a strong catering business, and sauce manufacturing. Joe’s Westport restaurant, Walrus Alley is considered among the top southern cuisine in Connecticut and has been featured nationally as one of the first full-service restaurants to go seed-oil, high-fructose corn syrup, and food coloring-free in the nation.Sean Nye spent most of the past decade as the go-to guy for restaurant openings. He worked with both the El Segundo/The Spread and Milestone groups opening restaurant locations in Fairfield, New Haven, and New London Counties. His expertise in staff training and bar program creation has given him a reputation in the industry as the person you call to make things work.Why Return to Black Rock, CT?Roots run deep in Black Rock for Joseph Farrell and Sean Nye, so when they were approached by Marty McCarthy with an opportunity to return to Bridgeport, they jumped at the opportunity.Marty McCarthy was once called the unofficial mayor of Black Rock. His restaurant, Fire Engine Pizza has been a staple of the neighborhood for over 26 years. During this time, Marty’s brand and reach expanded to include additional locations in Milford, CT and Shelton, CT. Marty is also known for his catering, which features oven-fired pizza made on-site from the back of a custom fire truck.The trio see Black Rock as a foundational neighborhood for both their personal history and as a hub of creativity. Black Rock has always had the reputation as an artist community in Connecticut. It is a place where neighbors still know each other and live music breathes life through the streets.“Black Rock is where I started my family,” says Joe Farrell. “I was able to pop home during my work day and walk waterside at St. Mary’s with my young sons. It is also where I met so many people in the industry and learned the ins and outs of the restaurant business.”Sean Nye, who now calls Black Rock home, adds a new perspective:“It is great seeing the new generation of energy in the area,” says Sean Nye. “The area has grown with the addition of condos and the updates to the train station. It brings Black Rock to the next level of evolution, keeping its neighborhood feel while adding some vibrancy.”What Should We Expect?Carpenter’s Pub offers classic American fare done right. The kitchen is free of seed-oils, artificial flavors, artificial colors, and high fructose corn syrup. Why? Because better ingredients make better food. The result is a menu that feels indulgent without cutting corners: food you crave, made the right way. These quality dishes include steak, oysters, a seriously stacked burger, and a classic fried chicken sandwich.This level of quality and execution is brought to you by Chef Jon Vaast, who has been working alongside Joe Farrell since 2015, when he first joined the Walrus team. Before Walrus, Chef Vaast spent more than a decade at the well regarded, farm-to-table restaurant The Dressing Room in Westport.The décor is upscale and warm, with classic décor accented by playful wall art. The space feels open and airy, with towering tin ceilings and clean lines.“We are offering the best quality food, in an inviting space,” says Joe Farrell. “Our goal is for everyone to come in and feel like it is their place, regardless of their origins. True Hospitality."

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