Walrus Alley Restaurant in Westport, CT Goes Seed Oil-Free

Walrus Alley

Walrus Alley goes seed oil-free, enhancing flavor & quality with healthier traditional fats, providing cleaner, better dining in Westport, CT. @walrusalley

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walrus Alley , Westport’s go-to spot for southern-inspired food and smoked barbecue, has made a bold move: they’ve officially gone seed oil-free. It’s a win for your health, your taste buds, and anyone who cares about what goes into their food.“Which would you rather dip your bread in— butter or canola oil?” asks Joe Farrell, owner of Walrus Alley (Westport) and Walrus Outpost (Ridgefield). “It’s a no-brainer. Canola oil just doesn’t feel like food, but most people are eating it every day without thought. We knew it was time to do better.”Walrus Alley has always embraced traditional fats like beef tallow and butter, but taking the next step to exclusively use pure, unblended oils was no small feat. “Most suppliers blend their oils or use stabilizers to cut costs and keep everything uniform,” explains Farrell. “Because we’re owner-operated and have a passionate staff who truly cares, we put in the effort to test and retest every recipe. We worked until every dish—every sauce—was not just as good as before, but better.”With this bold step, Walrus Alley reaffirms its commitment to serving food that’s not only delicious but also thoughtfully crafted with the best ingredients. By going seed oil-free, they’re raising the bar for what guests can expect from their dining experience—real food, made with care, and packed with flavor. Stop by Walrus Alley in Westport to taste the difference for yourself, and join them in celebrating this fresh chapter of healthier, tastier dining.Follow Walrus Alley’s seed oil-free journey on @walrusalley or visit walrusalley.com for more details.About Walrus AlleyThe Walrus journey began in 2013 with a passion for creating a distinctive American dining experience, combining southern-inspired smoking techniques with hand-selected craft beers, wines, and spirits. Today, Walrus Alley in Westport, CT, and Walrus Outpost in Ridgefield, CT, carry on that tradition, bringing Southern hospitality and bold, flavorful dishes to the community.True to the American spirit, Walrus is an independent, family-owned and operated establishment. Owner Joseph Farrell, a Westport native and Fairfield Prep graduate, remains a proud and active member of the Connecticut community

