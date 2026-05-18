Emotional Wellness in an Increasingly Technological World

The National Center for Emotional Wellness

AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness™—the interface between artificial intelligence and the depth and complexity of human emotion.” — Mark D. Lerner, Ph.D.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, there's a focus on health and wellness—engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a nutritious diet, getting adequate sleep, staying hydrated, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, receiving vaccinations, and having regular health checkups. However, it's important to recognize that wellness includes both physical and emotional well-being.Emotions profoundly impact the quality of life. Individuals with higher levels of emotional well-being are generally happier, better equipped to manage stress, and experience better overall health and longevity. Neglecting emotional well-being can lead to mental health issues, including anxiety, anger, and depression.The National Center defines emotional wellness as the awareness, understanding, and acceptance of our feelings—and the ability to effectively manage challenges and change. It also reflects our capacity to sublimate: to harness painful emotional energy from adversity and channel it into action—not merely to survive but to thrive.The mission of The National Center for Emotional Wellness is to advance emotional well-being by integrating technology with the irreplaceable power of authentic human presence.The Center fulfills this mission by offering practical information, engaging presentations, and innovative consultation grounded in AI-Integrated Emotional Wellness (AIEW) —the interface between artificial intelligence and the depth and complexity of human emotion.In a society that often prioritizes physical health and appearance over emotional well-being, the National Center for Emotional Wellness remains committed to addressing the whole person in our rapidly evolving technological world.

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