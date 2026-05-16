Whole Health services improve outcomes for Veterans

New data shows Whole Health boosts outcomes and engagement for Veterans

Veterans are seeing meaningful improvements in their health and well-being through VA’s Whole Health services. Recent findings from several national studies show that Veterans who participate in Whole Health experience stronger support, improved physical and mental health, and better long-term outcomes than those receiving conventional care alone. Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that empowers Veterans to take charge of their health by focusing on what matters most to them.

Putting Veterans at the center of their health care

Veterans reported a more personalized approach to care and stronger support in managing their health after participating in Whole Health services. Over a 6-month period, participants reported better physical and mental health. They also had a 32% higher likelihood of discussing their personal health goals with their providers than those who did not participate.

The Veteran’s Experience

When Kris Vite medically retired from service, he found himself going through the motions. The Army Veteran, who saw combat in Iraq, sought treatment for PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and knee and back pain—though he wasn’t getting anything out of the experience so much as he was checking boxes. Whole Health changed his entire approach to managing his health care and self-care. Watch his story, along with three other Veterans who have used Whole Health to manage pain, lose weight, conquer addiction and PTSD, and improve their overall health.

Improving pain management

For Veterans experiencing chronic musculoskeletal pain, Whole Health made a significant difference in their perceptions of pain. According to the data, 40% experienced meaningful improvements in pain interference when using complementary and integrative health therapies such as acupuncture, meditation or other non-pharmacological options.

Whole Health and chronic condition management

Whole Health also supported better outcomes for Veterans managing chronic conditions. Among Veterans with diabetes, a higher proportion achieved diabetes control, defined as hemoglobin A1c levels below 8%. Blood pressure control also improved in 6% more Veterans using Whole Health than those who did not.

Managing addiction

Whole Health participation helped Veterans seeking to quit tobacco. Veterans using meditation, wellness coaching or acupuncture had quit rates 11% to 23% higher than those receiving usual care.

The impact extended to opioid reduction as well. Veterans using Whole Health services saw opioid use drop by 23% to 38%, compared to 11% among non-participants.

Engaging with mental health treatment

Importantly, Veterans receiving evidence-based psychotherapies, such as treatments for PTSD, were 1.5 times more likely to complete their therapy when they used Whole Health both before and during treatment.

Together, these outcomes show that Whole Health provides sustained and meaningful benefits. Veterans interested in learning more can speak with their VA care team or visit Whole Health to explore Whole Health services available to them.