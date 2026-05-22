VA Research Wrap Up: New findings of military separation, HIV and pulmonary hypertension

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on a program that can lower suicide risk for Veterans transitioning out of the military, a potential new HIV treatment and how diabetes medications can affect pulmonary hypertension treatments.

Peer sponsorship reduces suicides in Veterans leaving military

The VA Veteran Sponsorship Initiative (VSI) is a public-private partnership between federal and community partners that provides VA-certified, volunteer, peer sponsors and connection to community services.

VA researchers assessed more than 1,000 active duty soldiers who transitioned out of the military in 2023, half of whom participated in VSI. Those in the VSI program were 2% less likely to have a suicide attempt and 20% more likely to use VA primary care within 10 months of leaving the Army. The findings demonstrate that VSI can be a valuable tool to support Veterans during the transition to civilian life.

View the full study from the “International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.”

Researchers develop potential new HIV treatment

Researchers from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and East Tennessee State University developed a potential new HIV treatment that could effectively disrupt virus replication and expression.

The team used genomic techniques to create two synthetic particles that disrupt HIV on a genetic level. When the researchers applied these particles to infected human T cells, they not only demonstrated antiviral effects but also stopped virus DNA from replicating. Current HIV therapy can effectively interfere with the viral life cycle, but HIV eradication is difficult because the virus integrates its own DNA into the host DNA, creating reservoirs of infected cells.

While the work is in early stages, this research provides a proof-of-concept that these particles can potentially solve that viral reservoir problem. Gene analysis also showed the two particles may be effective across diverse HIV strains, suggesting their potential to target multiple HIV strains globally.

View the full study from “iScience.”

Diabetes meds may lead to new pulmonary hypertension treatments

Atlanta VA researchers learned diabetes medications may lower the risk of death from pulmonary hypertension, a serious condition involving high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs.

In a group of more than 41,000 Veterans with both pulmonary hypertension and diabetes, those taking metformin survived about 20% longer, while those on thiazolinedione survived 18% longer. Conversely, Veterans taking insulin had a 28% higher mortality risk. Analysis suggested the improved survival was influenced by better kidney and lung function and was not dependent on how well a patient’s diabetes was controlled. The results indicate therapies targeting metabolism may be promising treatments for pulmonary hypertension.

View the full study from “Pulmonary Circulation.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.