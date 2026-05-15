How VA nurses are enabling access to care 

Across the country, nurses at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are leading innovative efforts to ensure Veterans receive timely, high-quality care, no matter where they live. From rural outreach to coordinated follow-up care, these dedicated professionals are breaking down barriers and redefining what accessible health care looks like. Keep reading to learn more about these health care strides and how you can join their efforts through a rewarding nursing career at VA.

Convenient care

For many Veterans, especially those in rural communities, accessing care can mean traveling long distances or delaying important screenings. VA nurses are helping change that through creative, patient-centered solutions.

One powerful example is mobile mammography units, which bring life-saving breast cancer screenings directly to Veterans. At the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, nurses help coordinate these mobile clinics—making it easier for Veterans to receive care close to home rather than traveling to larger medical centers. These mobile units can serve dozens of Veterans in a single visit, offering convenient, on-site screenings that remove barriers and encourage early detection.

Tech support

VA nurses are also embracing technology to expand access and improve engagement. Through tools like automated text alerts, Veterans can be notified when services, like mobile screenings, are available and schedule appointments directly from their phones.

This proactive approach helps ensure Veterans who may otherwise miss important preventive services stay informed and connected to their care.

Training on the go

The Rural Women’s Health Mini-Residency enables continuity of care by pairing online learning with hands-on women’s health training brought directly to rural VA clinics by a mobile training team. This means nurses and other health care providers don’t need to go off-site to receive important trainings and can continue to focus on providing the best in Veteran care.

Join VA

VA nurses are caregivers, innovators, advocates and leaders in expanding access to care. Their work ensures Veterans receive the services they’ve earned, regardless of geography or circumstance.

We’re always looking for qualified, compassionate nurses looking to make a meaningful impact. Check out these openings to see if you’re a fit:

You can also use the VA Jobs Map to find nursing roles by job title, location, salary or work schedule.

Learn more at VA Careers.