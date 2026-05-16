Ima Black 105th Birthday Celebration

U.S. Sailors, assigned to USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), honored Navy veteran, honorary master chief, and ship sponsor, Ima Black, on her 105th birthday, recognizing her lifelong service to the Navy community and enduring support to generations of Sailors, Chiefs, and Navy families.

Black enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program during World War II. She worked in clerical and storekeeper roles before rising to the rank of petty officer first class. After leaving active duty, Black continued supporting the Navy community as a cashier in the ships service store and military spouse alongside the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON), MCPON Delbert D. Black.

Alongside the ship’s crew, the Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy recognized the significance of Black’s enduring connection to the Navy and the lasting impact she continues to have on the enlisted force.

“Mrs. Black has spent a lifetime serving and supporting the Navy community, and generations of Sailors have benefited from that example,” said MCPON John Perryman. “We’re grateful for everything she’s meant to our Navy family over the years, and it’s special to see Sailors take the time to honor her and celebrate this milestone with her. Her role in the early history of the MCPON office also serves as a reminder of the importance the office continues to play in representing and supporting Sailors across the Fleet.”

For the crew aboard Delbert D. Black, celebrating Ima Black’s birthday serves as a reminder of the Navy heritage and leadership legacy tied to the ship’s namesake. As the ship’s sponsor, Black remains an enduring part of the crew and its identity, reinforcing the connection between the Navy’s past and the generations of Sailors and Chiefs who continue to carry those values forward.

“Mrs. Black story is an important part of our ship’s heritage, and it is an honor to witness this great legacy of Naval history and to be a part of the crew of the DELBERT D. BLACK,” said a Sailor aboard USS Delbert D. Black. “Her service and dedication to the Navy continue to inspire Sailors serving today.”

As Black celebrates her 105th birthday, Sailors aboard Delbert D. Black continue carrying forward the history, pride, and traditions tied to one of the most influential families in enlisted Navy history.