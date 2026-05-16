U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Reserve Detachments Zero in on Warfighting Readiness

Warfighting readiness is measured in various ways. For Navy Reservists, practicing self-defense and protecting others in combat is essential, but often only available during mobilization. Twenty-three sailors from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s J018 and J3 detachments trained at the Marine Corps Pu’uloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, from May 27-30, 2025, to enhance vital combat arms skills and prepare for potential rapid deployment. Under the guidance of certified Combat Marksmanship Trainers (CMT) and Combat Marksmanship Coaches (CMC) from the Marine Corps, the sailors qualified on M4A1 rifles with combat optics and noise suppressors, as well as M18 pistols, through various action stages. The four-day training covered safely employing basic weapon conditions, shooting from standing, kneeling, and prone positions under time constraints, reloading during qualifications, targeting failure-to-stop scenarios, and quick drawing and firing pistols on command. Participants practiced shooting on the move and in unison around barricades. They also learned to disassemble and clean both weapons, along with mental strategies essential for improving proficiency. “The most important traits for a small arms student are to be open-minded and humble, to not get in their own way. Even experienced shooters must be adaptable if they’ve been using poor techniques,” said Sgt Mark Irons, PRTF Chief Instructor/CMT/CMC from Lake Placid, FL. “This group of Navy Reservists, some with little to no weapons training, accepted coaching eagerly and applied instructions to improve their marksmanship across the board. They took the knowledge we gave them, kept a positive attitude, and focused on bringing out their best, which is always gratifying for an instructor.” Yeoman First Class Helena Gauseof Fort Lauderdale, FL, initially failed to qualify on the pistol during Navy boot camp; however, by applying grip and breathing techniques learned at the Pu’uloa Range Training Facility (PRTF), she qualified on her second attempt. “The advice from the staff here was incredibly helpful. After 16 years in the Navy, qualifying makes me feel stronger and more capable, enabling me to contribute even more to our military,” Gause said. “I didn’t give up, and it paid off!” Even seasoned gun enthusiasts improved at PRTF. Human Resources Officer Lt. Cmdr. Robert Morse, an experienced shooter from Houston, Texas, regularly hunts and practices shooting as a stress relief. Despite this, he enhanced his skills at the training event. “I feel more confident handling different weapons and using new techniques, including the box drill and shooting in groups on the move to deploy rounds down range,” said Morse. “I appreciate the Marine Corps hosting us this week. It was awesome training and a great start to my best reserve annual training yet.” In an era of great power competition,USINDOPACOM J018 Commanding Officer Captain Lee Shannonacutely understands the importance of well-trained sailors for their specific billets. He also knows from personal experience that augmentees can be rapidly deployed to challenging environments, requiring proficiency with their weapons. “From a safety perspective, confidence and effectiveness with small arms in combat are crucial readiness factors. Our officers and enlisted personnel filled critical roles during a major exercise in June. Before that, we wanted to sharpen our weapons skills and build unit camaraderie at this exceptional range,” Captain Shannon stated. ThePu’uloa Range Training Facilityis the primary site in Hawaii where approximately 7,000 Marines conduct their Annual Rifle Qualification. It also supports local, state, and federal law enforcement, as well as joint military personnel, in small-arms marksmanship training and certification. "If you’re stationed in Hawaii or coming out for annual training, we encourage units to reach out,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Hubbert (Gunner) from upstate New York. “We have multiple pistol and rifle ranges and can generally accommodate training needs if your schedule is flexible within an acceptable timeframe. We’re a supportive facility offering everything needed, including living and range spaces.” USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.