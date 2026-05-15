Governor Stein on Revised Revenue Forecast

NORTH CAROLINA, May 15 - Today Governor Stein released the following statement on the revised revenue forecast issued by the Consensus Forecasting Group (CFG), composed of economists at OSBM and the General Assembly’s Fiscal Research Division.

“With the strong stock market, revenues have exceeded our forecast. That is good news, but we can’t stake our future on stock market volatility. We need to make fiscally responsible decisions and continue to invest in what makes our state so strong: our people.”