Tunnel maintenance begins May 18 on US 160 Wolf Creek Pass

Southwest Colorado – The Colorado Department of Transportation and its construction partner, ABCO Contracting will perform preventative maintenance improvements to the US Highway 160 Wolf Creek Pass Tunnel starting Monday, May 18. Motorists will be guided by signage onto the nearby paved tunnel bypass lanes. This configuration will ensure crew safety and minimize disruptions to traffic flow during construction.

The tunnel, located between South Fork and the pass summit (Mile Point 174), will be closed throughout the duration of the project. Work is expected to be complete early October 2026.

The comprehensive maintenance project will restore smooth driving surfaces and reduce the frequency of icy or slick conditions. The current concrete travel lanes through the tunnel will receive a diamond grind surface treatment, a rehabilitative technique that establishes small grooves on the road’s surface to improve water drainage and increase friction for better traction. A new impermeable barrier will be installed along the interior canopy of the tunnel to reduce water seepage and prevent cracking. Minor repairs to the tunnel's drainage system will also be addressed.

“Tunnels are susceptible to icy road surfaces, especially during cold weather and in mountainous environments like Wolf Creek Pass,” said Transportation Director Julie Constan. “The new skid resistance surface is just one of the many safety features we are updating to make the highway structure safer for motorists along this critical high country transportation route.”

Additional safety improvements include new signage, refreshed paint striping, guardrail and a new coat of paint on the walls to enhance the tunnel’s lighting.

Map of the US 160 tunnel closure and bypass route at MP 174 on Wolf Creek Pass between South Fork and Pagosa Springs.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning Monday, May 18 work hours will go from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic impacts will include:

Signage will guide traffic onto the tunnel bypass lanes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through early October

Motorists can expect brief intermittent delays

Speeds will be reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone and traffic fines will be doubled

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!