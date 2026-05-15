Weekly Traffic Update: May 15, 2026

Indiana Street to close between 11th Street and 12th Street for contractor work

Beginning Wednesday, May 14, private contractors will close Indiana Street between W 11th Street and W 12th Street to perform work on the roof of the Oread Hotel.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by the end of May, pending weather or other delays.

Avalon Road to close between W 9th Street and Cambridge Road for utility work and sidewalk construction

Beginning Monday, May 18, private contractors will close Avalon Road between W 9th Street and Cambridge Road to perform utility work and sidewalk construction in the area.

The City anticipates Avalon Road to reopen on Monday, June 8, pending weather or other delays.

Downtown overnight pavement marking project begins May 18

Beginning Monday, May 18, City contractors will begin an overnight pavement marking project in downtown Lawrence. Crews will repaint street lines on Vermont Street, Massachusetts Street, and New Hampshire Street, with work taking place on each street between 6th Street and 11th Street.

Work is scheduled overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to reduce impacts to residents, businesses, visitors, and daily traffic. Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic in the active work area during overnight and early morning work.

Parking will be prohibited in the active work area while crews are working. No Parking signs will be posted in advance to notify drivers when vehicles need to be moved.

Crews will begin on Vermont Street and work through the week to complete Vermont before moving to Massachusetts Street and then New Hampshire Street. This work will help keep downtown pavement markings visible, organized, and safe for everyone moving through the area.

The City anticipates this project to end the week of June 1, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Safety Moment | Aggressive Driving

Aggressive driving is more than road rage. It can include behaviors directed at other drivers, such as following too closely, brake checking, or swerving, as well as risky actions like speeding, racing, running red lights, or driving too fast for conditions.

Over the last five years, more than 1 in 5 fatal crashes in Lawrence involved aggressive driving.

Please slow down, give other drivers space, and drive for the conditions. A few extra seconds can help prevent a serious crash.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov