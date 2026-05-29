Countywide Bike Plan Update Underway

The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has started an update to the Countywide Bikeway Plan and is looking for community feedback. The Bikeway Plan guides infrastructure, policy, and education around bicycling in Eudora, Baldwin City, Lecompton, and the unincorporated areas of Douglas County. Regular updates track progress towards safer, more accessible cycling networks and ensure the guidance reflects community values and expectations. You can track the planning process at www.lawrenceks.gov/mpo/dgcountybikes. The final plan is expected to be ready by the end of 2026.

Provide your feedback by taking the community survey here! The survey will be available from May 28th to June 29th. Tabling opportunities are being scheduled and will be listed on the project website.

This plan is for the unincorporated areas of Douglas County as well as Eudora, Baldwin City, and Lecompton. The Lawrence Bikes Plan has undergone a separate planning process over the last year. You can find more information on that plan at www.lawrenceks.gov/bikeplan.

Contact: mpo@lawrenceks.gov