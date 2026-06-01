City of Lawrence Offers June Parking Promotion to Support Downtown Visits and Events 

The City of Lawrence is making it easier and more affordable to visit downtown throughout the month of June.

From June 8 through June 30, visitors can receive $2.00 off downtown parking when they pay for parking through one of the City’s mobile payment apps and enter the promo code SCORELAWRENCE26.

The promotion is designed to encourage residents and visitors to take advantage of the many activities happening in Lawrence this summer, including sporting events, shopping, dining, entertainment, and community gatherings.

“Downtown Lawrence is the heart of our community and a destination for residents and visitors alike,” said Bradley Harrell, Parking Manager. “With so many exciting events and opportunities happening throughout June, we wanted to make it a little easier for people to enjoy everything downtown has to offer while supporting our local businesses.”

The discount is available for parking sessions paid through the City’s mobile parking apps during the promotional period. Users simply enter the code SCORELAWRENCE26 when completing their parking transaction to receive the discount.

Whether you’re attending a soccer match watch party, meeting friends for dinner, shopping local, enjoying downtown entertainment, or spending the day exploring Lawrence, June is a great time to experience downtown.

For more information about downtown parking, visit the City of Lawrence parking webpage. https://lawrenceks.gov/parking/

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.