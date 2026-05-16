Chairman Comer Announces Full Committee Markup

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, May 20 at 10:00am ET to consider a series of bills aimed at strengthening oversight.

“The House Oversight Committee remains committed to protecting hardworking taxpayers and ensuring the federal government operates efficiently, effectively, and with accountability. I look forward to considering legislation next week that advances the Committee’s mission to strengthen oversight and ensure federal agencies are delivering results for the American people,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

H.R. 8096, Duplication Scoring Act of 2026: Every year, billions of Americans’ tax dollars are lost by the federal government due to duplicative and overlapping programs according to GAO’s annual duplication report. This bill establishes reporting requirements for duplicative federal programs by amending title 31 of the U.S. Code to require the Comptroller General of the U.S. to analyze certain legislation reported by Congressional Committees to prevent duplication of and overlap with existing federal programs, offices, and initiatives. It also requires the Comptroller General to share its findings with the Committee of jurisdiction and the public through GAO’s website.

H.R. 8801, D.C. Rejecting Oppressive Automotive Driving Surcharges (DC ROADS) Act: This bill amends the D.C. Home Rule Act to prohibit the D.C. Council from enacting, and the D.C. Mayor to enforcing, a congestion traffic toll in the District of Columbia. This would include any congestion toll for entry into or passing through congestion tolling zones (e.g., D.C. roads, bridges, tunnels). Such a policy would harm economic growth in D.C. and hamper the ability of workers to work in our nation’s capital, including many federal employees who commute into the district from surrounding lower cost-of-living localities with better public safety and schools.

H.R. ____, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Retirement Technical Corrections Act: This bill ensures that a small group of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, who had planned their retirement and careers around Congressionally authorized benefits, are able to realize the retirement benefits that had been promised to them by CBP prior to the Office of Personnel Management issuing a differing interpretive decision years after the fact.

H.R. 3087, Civil Rights Cold Case Records Collection Reauthorization Act: The bill extends the Civil Rights Cold Case Review Board through January 8, 2030, and grants the Board additional and modified authorities. Specifically, the bill directs states and local governments to transmit cold case records to the Archivist and authorizes the Board to reimburse states and local governments for digitizing, photocopying, or mailing a record to transmit these records to the Archivist. Additionally, the bill allows personnel and medical files to be publicly released if the records are related to a cold case record created on or before January 1, 1990.

DATE: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

TIME: 10:00am ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

The markup will be open and available to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.