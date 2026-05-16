Burchett and Biggs Continue Investigation of Planned Parenthood’s Misuse of Federal Funds

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) and Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) are investigating Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. and its affiliates’ provision of abortion services and “gender affirming care” for minors. In a series of letters to Planned Parenthood and its affiliate branches, Subcommittee Chairman Burchett and Rep. Biggs seek documents and information on Planned Parenthood’s delivery of these services and the stewardship of taxpayer funds.

“On June 13, 2025, the Subcommittee sent a letter to Planned Parenthood requesting documents and communications related to the increased provision of abortion services and the provision of gender affirming care services to minors without parental consent. As of now—nearly one year later—Planned Parenthood has yet to fully comply with the Subcommittee’s letter and provide the requested documents and communications,” wrote the lawmakers.

The Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency launched its investigation into Planned Parenthood’s misuse of federal funds on June 13, 2025 due to reports that despite receiving 39 percent of its annual revenue from federal funds intended for essential health services, such as cancer screenings and wellness exams, Planned Parenthood has been increasingly using its resources to offer abortions to its patients. Additionally, Planned Parenthood has been providing “gender affirming care,” including cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and surgical referrals, with allegedly little to no medical or psychological evaluation.

“Planned Parenthood received nearly $800 million in federal funds in fiscal year (FY) 2023 and is the second largest provider of gender hormone therapies in the United States. The Subcommittee is concerned that Planned Parenthood and its affiliates, including [Planned Parenthood], may be commingling federal funds and using them for unpermitted purposes. It is imperative that federal funds provided to Planned Parenthood via Title X of the Public Health Service Act (Title X), Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are administered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” concluded the lawmakers.

Read the letters to Planned Parenthood affiliates here: