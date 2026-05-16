Markifact Launches Meta Ads MCP for Claude, ChatGPT, and AI Agents

Markifact launches Meta Ads MCP

The new MCP server helps marketers analyze, create, and manage Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns with approval-based AI actions.

Marketers do not need another dashboard. They need a safer way to let AI help with real campaign work.” — Ahmed Ali, Founder of Markifact

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markifact, an AI marketing automation platform for marketers and agencies, today announced the launch of its Meta Ads MCP , a managed Model Context Protocol server that lets marketers connect Meta Ads to AI clients such as Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other MCP-compatible tools.The new Meta Ads MCP is designed to help marketing teams move beyond basic reporting. Users can analyze performance, create campaigns, manage ad sets, build ads, review creatives, update budgets, work with audiences, and prepare optimization actions across Facebook and Instagram ad accounts.With Markifact, marketers can ask their AI client to answer practical campaign questions, such as which campaigns are wasting spend, which ad sets have rising CPA, which creatives are showing fatigue, or which audiences and placements are performing best. The same MCP connection can also help users prepare campaign drafts, create new ad sets, review budget changes, and generate performance summaries.Unlike reporting-only connectors, Markifact’s Meta Ads MCP is built for campaign execution. Marketers can use natural language prompts to create paused campaign drafts, build image, video, carousel, and catalog ad workflows, review account structure, compare performance across connected ad accounts, and prepare changes for approval before they go live.According to Markifact, the launch is designed to make AI-assisted campaign management safer for teams that want execution support without giving up control over live ad accounts.Markifact’s Meta Ads MCP supports common Meta Ads workflows including campaign reporting, multi-account analysis, ad set management, budget updates, creative review, image ads, video ads, carousel ads, catalog ads, custom audiences, lookalike audiences, and optimization workflows where supported by Meta’s APIs and account permissions.For agencies and media buyers, the multi-account workflow is one of the main use cases. Many teams manage several client accounts, brands, or business units. Markifact helps users analyze performance across connected accounts, compare campaigns, identify underperforming ad sets, summarize account-level results, and prepare approved actions from one place.The launch comes as more marketing teams explore how MCP can connect AI assistants to business tools. While Meta has introduced its own official MCP option, Markifact is focused on marketers and agencies that need a broader execution layer across multiple accounts, platforms, and workflows.Markifact connects Meta Ads with other marketing tools including Google Ads, TikTok Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Google Analytics 4, Google Sheets, Slack, and more. Teams can use Markifact through MCP, built-in AI agents, or visual workflows depending on the task. This allows marketers to use MCP for external AI clients, agents for scheduled or guided execution, and workflows for repeatable automation.Security and control are central to the product. Markifact uses OAuth-based connections, managed infrastructure, and approval-based actions so teams can review changes before they affect live campaigns. Meta still controls ad review, policy enforcement, and delivery decisions.The Meta Ads MCP is available now to Markifact users.To learn more, visit Markifact’s Meta Ads MCP page.

Official Meta Ads MCP vs Markifact MCP

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