Markifact Launches: AI Marketing Automation Platform Disrupting Reporting, Campaign Analysis, and Creative Generation

Markifact introduces an AI platform designed to help teams automate marketing workflows, boost efficiency, and scale campaigns with ease.

Markifact is a game changer! It’s incredibly intuitive, allowing anyone—even without technical expertise—to build marketing workflows. Its simplicity doesn’t limit capability; instead, it enhances it.” — Juan Bautista

إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markifact announces its official launch as an innovative AI marketing automation platform that allows marketers to streamline reporting, campaign analysis, and creative generation without writing a single line of code.Markifact is a platform built to power AI-driven marketing workflows. It enables teams to visually design and automate repetitive marketing tasks through dynamic workflows and custom AI marketing agents . These agents can be configured to handle campaign reporting, performance monitoring, content generation, and cross-platform execution—freeing teams from manual busywork and enabling faster, smarter decisions.Since its beta release, more than 1,000 agencies and in-house marketing teams have used Markifact to automate tasks such as generating Google Ads slide decks, producing Shopify sales reports, sending Slack-based analytics alerts, creating Meta ad creatives, and conducting SEO research. Early users have reported significant time savings and faster campaign turnaround, establishing Markifact as a standout tool in the AI marketing automation space.Founded by a team with deep experience in both marketing and technology, Markifact was built to eliminate the manual work that slows modern marketing teams. “Most automation tools are built by engineers who’ve never run a campaign,” said Ahmed Ali, Founder of Markifact. “I’ve built and run campaigns myself—Markifact is the tool I wish I had.”Markifact is designed for marketing teams managing campaigns across Meta, Google, TikTok, and other platforms. It supports performance marketers looking to accelerate reporting and iteration. Agencies and freelancers can reduce overhead while managing multiple accounts, and founders or growth leaders can scale marketing execution without expanding headcount.With its official launch, Markifact is redefining how marketing teams operate. The platform combines visual workflow design, ready-to-use templates, seamless integrations, and intelligent AI agents—enabling teams to manage reporting, analysis, and creative tasks in one streamlined solution.To learn more, visit www.markifact.com

