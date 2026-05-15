FAA Releases Bold, New Air Traffic Controller Hiring Plan

Friday, May 15, 2026

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today released a bold, new air traffic controller workforce plan that will erase the longstanding staffing shortage, prepare for future demand and ensure the long-term safety and operational efficiency of the National Airspace System (NAS).

The FAA’s 2026 Air Traffic Controller Workforce Plan is based on three strategic pillars: expanding the agency’s aggressive and successful supercharged hiring; optimizing controller efficiency; and modernizing the NAS.

“This forward-thinking plan delivers on President Donald J. Trump’s promise to provide the American flying public with a world-class air traffic control system, and that starts with highly trained, professional air traffic controllers,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We can’t continue to operate the same way and expect better results. We’re changing how we hire, train and schedule our controller workforce – and providing them with the state-of-the-art tools they need to succeed.”

The plan identifies a full staffing target of 12,563 Certified Professional Controllers (CPCs) based on forecast demand. The FAA determined the target based on findings from the National Academy of Sciences’ Transportation Research Board, which reviewed existing staffing models and methodologies. Deploying modern staffing models and scheduling tools will improve controller staffing efficiency and reduce the need for excessive overtime, which can lead to fatigue and burnout.

As of April 2026, approximately 11,000 CPCs are deployed across more than 300 FAA air traffic facilities, with an additional 4,000 controllers in the training pipeline, including approximately 1,000 who were previously a fully certified controller but are now training at new air traffic control facilities. It can take more than two years to fully certify a new-hire controller based on the facility’s assigned complexity level.

Hiring

Achieve or exceed hiring targets of 2,200, 2,300, and 2,400 new air traffic controllers in Fiscal Years 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively, while continuing to attract high-quality candidates. The FAA is already 60 percent toward meeting this year’s hiring goal.

Provide the best possible education and training and increase training program completion rates in each year of the plan.

Expand the Air Traffic Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) and Enhanced AT-CTI programs by further expanding partnerships with colleges, universities, and technical schools across the United States. Eight of the 11 Enhanced AT-CTI schools joined the program during the current Trump Administration.

Improve the process for assigning Academy graduates to facilities with the greatest staffing need.

Focus on targeted training for the most successful Academy candidates so that they can be assigned to facilities with more complex traffic.

Optimizing performance

Deploy a new, data-driven controller-staffing model that reflects a more accurate assessment of the time controllers are available for operational duties.

Implement modern, automated scheduling tools to improve efficiency and reduce mandatory overtime requirements, which will help alleviate fatigue and burnout.

Review schedules and re-evaluate individual facility hours of operations to ensure controller deployment better matches periods of high traffic demand.

Work with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) to identify and resolve bottlenecks across hiring, training, and operations.

System Modernization

Continue our record-speed move to provide controllers with modern, 21st century technology and equipment.

Improve airspace optimization and reduce airspace complexity by deconflicting airline scheduling to smooth traffic flow and maximize efficient use of airspace through new technology.

Expand advanced simulator-based training, which can increase proficiency and reduce new-controller training times by up to 27 percent.

Use artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to better simulate and manage NAS performance before the day of departure. That will improve routing efficiency and traffic management to reduce airspace complexity and increase overall situational awareness across the system.

The FAA also submitted to Congress our 2026 Airway Transportation Systems Specialist and Aviation Safety workforce plans.

