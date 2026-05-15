Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Delivers $835.8 Million for Air Traffic Control Facility Upgrades Across U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Department’s investment of over $750 million to replace eight air traffic control towers and Terminal Radar Approach Controls (TRACONs) with brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is providing $85.8 million to upgrade Federal Contract Towers (FCTs) at 41 airports across 24 states.

“This administration is laser focused on ushering in the Golden Age of Transportation and investing in our aging air traffic control towers is critical to that mission,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Under the last administration’s watch, these facilities were neglected and left to deteriorate rapidly. We need a system and supporting infrastructure that is built for the future to attract top talent for our air traffic control workforce.”

The FAA chose the replacement locations based on the safety and efficiency needs of the nation’s airspace system. Many air traffic facilities are decades old. Failing infrastructure such as HVAC systems, pest issues, and leaking roofs have led to interruptions in providing air traffic services.

The FAA is replacing facilities in the following locations:

Charleston, South Carolina

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Greer, South Carolina

Lawton, Oklahoma

Pocatello, Idaho

Sacramento, California

San Jose, California

Tamiami, Florida

“Our controllers are the best in the world and they deserve to work in the best, most modern facilities,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These investments will replace aging infrastructure with modern, state-of-the-art towers and equipment that strengthens safety, improves reliability, and supports the future of the National Airspace System.”

The FCT Grant Program provides $20 million annually over five years to modernize towers, improve infrastructure, and install critical air traffic control and communications equipment at FCTs, which are staffed by contract personnel rather than FAA employees.

Projects include:

Acadiana Regional Airport receiving $915,000 for facility improvements

Marana Regional Airport receiving $800,000 to support the design of a new sponsor-owned FCT

Missoula County Airport Authority receiving $1 million to modernize key infrastructure

Wiley Post Airport receiving $10 million to construct a new sponsor-owned FCT

Additional information:

The new towers will also have modern equipment as part of the Brand-New Air Traffic Control System that the Trump Administration is building.

The separate facility-upgrade projects will include new windows, heating and cooling systems, elevators, and roof replacement. The funding will also replace obsolete tower equipment, including radios, automated voice recorders, and airport lighting controls.

The replacement and modernization projects will create high-paying jobs for Americans and ensure America has the envy-of-the-world aviation infrastructure.

The FAA continually evaluates air traffic facility conditions and traffic levels to prioritize modernization and replacement projects.