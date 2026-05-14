CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan joins people across Canada in recognizing Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 14, a day of reflection and action to help end violence against women and children.

"Wearing a moose hide pin tells the world that you commit to building and protecting safe families, workplaces and communities," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes Moose Hide Day, our role in advancing reconciliation and that we must work together to end violence against women and children."

The Moose Hide Campaign has grown into a national movement but began with a father and daughter in B.C. more than a decade ago. Co-founders Paul and Raven Lacerte were inspired to take action after reflecting on the violence experienced by many women and families in their region. Since then, the moose hide pin has become a powerful symbol of respect, responsibility and shared action, with more than seven million free pins distributed across Canada.

The Ministry of Government Relations directs $800,000 in annual funding through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund, in support of projects that build safety for Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit Plus individuals. Half of the funding is provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada as part of Saskatchewan's participation in the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The Status of Women Office leads the province's implementation of this important plan.

"Moose Hide Campaign Day is a reminder that we all have a role to play in addressing gender-based violence in our society,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "There is no place for any form of violence in Saskatchewan. By wearing the moose hide pin and learning more about this movement, we show our commitment to respect, safety and reconciliation, and to creating communities where women, girls, and all people feel supported and protected."

The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund is currently accepting applications. Find application and eligibility details on saskatchewan.ca. More information about the Moose Hide Campaign is available at moosehidecampaign.ca.

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