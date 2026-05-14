Spring Sitting of the Legislature Advances Government's Commitment to Protecting Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2026

The Spring Sitting of the Second Session of the Thirtieth Legislature came to a close today with the government successfully advancing on its commitment to protect Saskatchewan in vital areas like affordability, the economy and health care.

Premier Scott Moe remains committed to keeping life affordable, while maintaining the province's economic growth in today's unpredictable geopolitical environment.

"Our government recognizes the challenges people face both in Saskatchewan and across the nation," Moe said. "In response to those challenges, we are proud of the recent provincial budget that provides strong investments in healthcare, education, community safety and affordability, all to protect Saskatchewan's families and the communities they call home."

Health care received record funding of $8.5 billion this year. The government also introduced the Patients First Health Care Plan, designed to ensure people receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

Community safety is another priority for this government. It is enhancing law enforcement with the hiring and support of police officers by increasing measures such as the Municipal Police Grant.

Education is seeing record investments to ensure students get their best start with operating funding of $2.5 billion, additional specialized support classrooms, new capital projects, as well as the renewal and enhancement of the child care agreement with the Government of Canada.

The government continues to work to strengthen and diversify the provincial economy. The provincial budget invests in critical infrastructure and career training for tomorrow's workforce, while keeping Saskatchewan's regulatory environment competitive for private investment. This approach is already seeing success, with a total of 60 projects representing a total investment of $62 billion underway in Saskatchewan.

This session continued to deliver on commitments made in the Throne Speech, passing a suite of legislation introduced in the fall.

Bills passed:

The Compassionate Intervention Act - Introduces a path to recovery for those who can no longer make the choice to enter into recovery themselves. This will be initiated by family members, law enforcement and a judge.

The Building Schools Faster Act - Enhances the ability of the Government of Saskatchewan to work with municipalities to ensure adequate land is available for school builds, preventing unnecessary delays to construction.

The Saskatchewan Firearms Amendment Act - Protects law abiding firearms owners from the federally imposed firearm confiscation program.

The Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act - Reduces interprovincial trade barriers to grow the Saskatchewan economy

The Tailgating Act - Allows for tailgating events to be held prior to Rider games, with potential to expand to other events.

The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act - Protects victims of interpersonal violence by creating new penalties for cyberstalking.

The Heritage Recognition (From Many Peoples, Strength) Act - Creates a framework to recognize Saskatchewan's many cultural days through legislation.

Creates a framework to recognize Saskatchewan's many cultural days through legislation. The Municipalities Modernization and Red Tape Reduction Act - Reduces unnecessary paperwork and duplication for municipalities.

The Response to Illicit Drugs Act - Creates new penalties for and allows the victims of drug crimes to sue drug dealers.

The Income Tax Amendment Act - Doubles the volunteer first responders tax credit to $6,000.

"This session, our government looked to both the Throne Speech and the 2024 provincial election to set our priorities," Moe said. "Going into the summer, we will be out in communities, engaging with people and businesses to understand the best ways we can continue to protect Saskatchewan."

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For more information, contact:

Jill McAlister-Lane

Executive Director, Communications and Media Relations

Executive Council

306-530-2355