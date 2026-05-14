Saskatchewan Stands Out: National Campaign Achieves Exceptional Results

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 14, 2026

From March 9 to April 12, 2026, the Government of Saskatchewan's "In Saskatchewan, it all lives here" national advertising campaign generated significant interest across Canada. In approximately five weeks, the campaign successfully raised awareness of the diverse career opportunities available in policing and law enforcement throughout the province, while showcasing Saskatchewan as a great place to build a career and raise a family.

By bringing police services and agencies together under a single, coordinated platform, the campaign expanded its reach and strengthened the visibility of the full spectrum of law enforcement careers in the province. It successfully engaged new audiences who may not have previously considered a career in law enforcement.

The strong national response to the campaign is reflected in the results. Highlights include:

Nearly 14 million impressions across multiple digital platforms;

1.7 million complete video views;

More than 114,000 clicks and 94,000 website visits to Saskatchewan.ca/serve-here , with 90 per cent identified as new users; and

More than one million users reached outside Saskatchewan through Facebook and Instagram, with the highest engagement coming from Ontario, followed by British Columbia and Alberta.

“This campaign highlights the strong collaboration across Saskatchewan’s policing services and the opportunity to build both a career and a life,” Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. “With the most affordable cost of living in Canada, Saskatchewan is the perfect place to buy a home, put down roots, raise your family and invest in your community.”

Participating police services also reported increased traffic to their websites during the campaign, along with a rise in inquiries from individuals seeking more information about careers or opportunities to learn more. Building on the campaign's strong online engagement, recruitment efforts continue through career fairs and outreach events.

"There has never been a better time to pursue a career in policing and law enforcement in Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Marshals Service Chief Marshal Robert Cameron said. "Through this national recruitment campaign, we are showing Canadians that Saskatchewan offers exciting career opportunities, a great quality of life and strong communities. The Saskatchewan Marshals Service is proud to be part of this campaign."

The campaign theme, "In Saskatchewan, it all lives here," reflects the values that define Saskatchewan, including strong communities, a commitment to service and a spirit of teamwork.

"The SPS was proud to take part in this unique recruiting initiative. In an increasingly complex and polarized world, it is essential that we recruit individuals that are committed to service excellence," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Cameron McBride said. "Especially evident during National Police Week, we know that the quality of our people matters in every interaction and our members can influence community safety every single day."

This campaign builds on the province's ongoing commitment to strengthening policing and public safety across Saskatchewan. In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $6 million to advance its multi-year plan to add approximately 100 new frontline officers across the province. An additional $2.7 million will support 14 new Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods personnel to help reduce crime by targeting high-risk and nuisance properties. The province is also investing $1.6 million in the Saskatchewan Police College as part of a three-year commitment to train and prepare more officers.

To watch the campaign video and learn more about law enforcement career opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: Saskatchewan.ca/serve-here.

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Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: media.cs@gov.sk.ca