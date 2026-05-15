Saskatchewan Wholesale Trade Among Top in Canada

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 14, 2026

Province hits number two for year-over-year growth.

Today, Statistics Canada released March 2026 numbers for wholesale trade, showing impressive growth and signaling strong demand for Saskatchewan businesses. Wholesale trade increased 4.3 per cent in March 2026 compared to March 2025.

"Saskatchewan's wholesale trade is once again in the top two of the nation, proving that our efforts to protect businesses and communities are paying off," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Saskatchewan has what the world needs and our products are being shipped to over 160 markets around the world. As we attract more investment, we see more money come into the province, and that allows us to invest in the supports and services Saskatchewan people rely on."

The value for March 2026 reached $4.1 billion. Wholesale trade also saw a month-over-month increase, up 2.5 per cent from February 2026.

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers. These numbers exclude petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons and exclude oilseed and grain.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2025 real GDP reached an all-time high of $85.4 billion. This was an increase of 2.2 per cent, putting the province well above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy is driving that momentum.

For more information visit InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: