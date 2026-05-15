CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2026

A public inquest into the death of Casandra Fox will be held Monday, June 15 to 19, 2026, at the Royal Canadian Legion, 218 Maple Street, in Maple Creek.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Fox, 26, was found unresponsive in her room at the Okimaw Ochi Healing Lodge on January 18, 2023. EMS was called and staff began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived and took over her care shortly after, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Timothy Hawryluk, K.C., will preside at the inquest.

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