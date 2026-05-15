Saskatchewan Eliminating Practice Barriers for Nurses

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2026

As part of the Patients First Health Care Plan, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) are taking immediate action to modernize and optimize scope of practice for health care providers, with an initial focus on Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Registered Psychiatric Nurses (RPNs) and Nurse Practitioners (NPs).

"Our government continues to put patients first by supporting our valued health care providers to use their education and training to their full scope," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "By removing more than 240 policy barriers, we are maximizing the contribution of LPNs, RPNs and NPs, and strengthening how care is delivered across our health system to ensure patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time."

Effective May 15, 2026, more than 240 clinical policies will be updated to remove provisions that limited LPN, RPN and NP scope of practice, enabling qualified and appropriately trained nurses to work to their full legislated scope of practice.

Nurses, LPNs, RPNs, NPs and Registered Nurses, are an essential part of Saskatchewan's health care system, with over 15,240 working across hospitals, long-term care, community care and other settings within the SHA. This work will support nurses to use their entire skill-set to meet patient needs safely and effectively while improving access to care.

"Updating clinical policies and standards sets the stage for Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Psychiatric Nurses and Nurse Practitioners to fully perform care activities within their legislated scope of practice, eliminating unnecessary barriers for both patients and providers," SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "These are important steps in strengthening team-based care and will enable health care teams to base practice decisions on modern standards that strengthen timely, safe, quality patient care."

In addition to removing provisions, SHA is accelerating the standardization of nursing policies and clinical standards where LPNs, RPNs and NPs currently practice, through a phased approach to be completed by September 30, 2026. As part of this work, examples of duties being standardized include intravenous (IV) care, pain management support and the use of devices to safely deliver medications, fluids and other treatments.

All changes are supported through education, competency validation and local leadership support.

"The College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Saskatchewan supports the Saskatchewan Health Authority in this important step toward ensuring all health care professionals are optimized to work to the top of their education, knowledge, skills and training within collaborative care teams," College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Saskatchewan Executive Director Lynsay Kurjata said. "Licensed Practical Nurses are educated and regulated to provide safe, competent and ethical care across a wide range of healthcare settings throughout the system. Enabling all health care providers to work to the top of their expertise strengthens access to care, supports workforce sustainability and ultimately benefits clients, residents and families across Saskatchewan."

"Patient safety and quality care delivery depends on nurses practicing to their full scope, as supported by their education and professional standards," College of Registered Psychiatric Nurses of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer and Registrar Beverly Balaski said. "Regular policy reviews help ensure that organizational policies accurately reflect each category of nursing provider's regulatory scope."

"Nurse Practitioners in Saskatchewan have one of the largest scopes in Canada, and SANP supports consistency in allowing NPs to work to their full scope in all health care settings," Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners President Toni Giraudier said. "When all health care professions work together at our full scope, patients, professionals and our health care system benefit."

"The College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan supports the Government's commitment to optimizing scope of practice," Executive Director and Registrar Cindy Smith said. "In the context of growing health care demand, workforce pressures and increasing complexity of patient needs, enabling Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners to practice to their full scope is a critical and evidence-based strategy to improve system performance and deliver high-quality care to the public."

"On behalf of the Association of Professional Nurses of Saskatchewan, we strongly support the Government's commitment to optimizing scope of practice across the health system," Association of Professional Nurses of Saskatchewan Executive Director Del Essien said. "Enabling nurses to consistently work to their full education, competence and regulatory scope is essential to improving access to care, addressing workforce pressures and ensuring a sustainable health system. Removing policies that constrain practice will allow nurses to contribute their full value within interprofessional teams, enhancing efficiency, reducing wait times and improving patient outcomes. We commend this deliberate, phased approach and look forward to continued partnership to ensure nurses are fully empowered to meet the evolving needs of patients and communities across Saskatchewan."

This initiative is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's ongoing commitment as part of the Patients First Health Care Plan to strengthen the health workforce, improve access to care and enhance the patient experience across the province.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca