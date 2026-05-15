Summer Kicks Off at Government House

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2026

Sunshine and good times can be found at Government House this Victoria Day. Visit between 1-4 p.m. on Monday, May 18 for an enjoyable afternoon for the whole family including a vintage car show, petting zoo, indoor scavenger hunt and special treats for the kids (while supplies last). Best of all - it is free!

Summer fun continues all season long as Government House officially starts its summer hours this weekend, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a tour of the Amédée Forget Museum and see Government House as it was at the turn of the 19th century. Explore dynamic exhibits on display at the Queen Elizabeth II Art Gallery. Bring your children and play in the Once Upon a Time Room, the perfect space for those between the ages of two and seven to play and learn something new with hands-on games and activities.

The summer feature exhibit also opens on Victoria Day. "In the Limelight: The Foundation of Theatre in Regina" explores how some of Regina's well-known theatre had humble beginnings within the walls of Government House. The exhibit celebrates 100 years of Regina Little Theatre, 60 years of Globe Theatre and the early days of the historical drama, "The Trial of Louis Riel."

Plus, attend the Victoria Day festivities and get a sneak peak of a new event taking place in August. Learn about an event full of garden elegance, food and a quest through time. You could be the first to buy tickets to this peculiar gathering.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs and collaborative partnerships.

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