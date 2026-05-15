MPD Makes Arrest in H Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect in a robbery (snatch) that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, at approximately 6:04 p.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of H Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. Four suspects approached the victim while he was seated in a vehicle. A suspect snatched the victims’ property, and the suspects then fled on foot. The victim was then approached by another suspect, who threw a rock at the victim striking him on the head. That suspect then also fled on foot.

MPD officers quickly arrived on the scene, located a suspect and placed him under arrest without incident. DC Fire and EMS responded and treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene.

A 16-year-old juvenile male of Northwest D.C, was charged with Robbery (Snatch).

Nearby security cameras captured the remaining suspects seen below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26058361

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