Updated with Photo and Video: MPD Seeking Suspect in Edgewood Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Edgewood neighborhood in Northeast.

On Monday, May 11, 2026, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, NE. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video https://youtu.be/XfFh8e7ktZI.

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26063997

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