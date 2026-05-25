Memoir Maker Launches, Offering Professional Personal Memoir Publishing

Personal memoirs are becoming a popular gift

Memoir Maker brings heirloom-quality hardcover memoirs and ghostwriting to American families, addressing a quality gap in the print-on-demand market

Most people think their life isn't interesting enough for a book. We've published more than 150 memoirs and that has never been true.” — Dan Brady, founder of Memoir Maker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every family has stories that exist in only one place: the memory of the person who lived them. When that person is gone, so are the stories. Memoir Maker , a professional memoir writing service with 14 years of experience publishing life stories in the United Kingdom, is now available to families across the United States.The service pairs each client with a professional ghostwriter who conducts guided interview sessions, capturing the client's voice, stories, and perspective. The result is a hardcover memoir printed on acid-free paper with archival binding; a physical book designed to be kept for generations, not a print-on-demand paperback that looks and feels mass-produced."Most people think their life isn't interesting enough for a book. We've published more than 150 memoirs and that has never been true," said Dan Brady, founder of Memoir Maker. "Every life holds moments that a family deserves to know about. The problem is never the story; it's getting it down before it's too late."Memoir Maker offers three tiers of service. The Story ($4,000) provides professional editing, design, and printing for clients who have already written a manuscript. The Legacy ($8,500) pairs clients who prefer to talk rather than write with a ghostwriter through a series of interview sessions. The Heirloom (from $11,250) offers longer, deeper memoirs with senior writers, photo restoration, and custom design. Monthly payment plans are available.The company's US expansion addresses a quality gap in the American memoir market. Standard print-on-demand services produce books with thin covers, low-quality paper, and generic layouts. Memoir Maker's hardcovers are produced to the same specification as bookstore-quality publications, with options including cloth binding, dust jackets, and professional interior typography.Memoir Maker also offers its service as a gift (for milestone birthdays, anniversaries, or retirements), managing the entire process on behalf of the gift giver. The service is available remotely, with all interview sessions conducted by phone or video call.The company reports that more than a third of clients commission a memoir as a gift for a parent's milestone birthday.To schedule a free, no-obligation conversation about your story, visit memoirmaker.co.About Memoir MakerMemoir Maker is a professional memoir writing and publishing service that helps individuals and families turn life stories into heirloom-quality hardcover books. With 14 years of memoir publishing experience, Memoir Maker now serves clients in the United States and internationally. Services include ghostwriting from interviews, manuscript editing, and luxury hardcover production. Memoir Maker is a Consilience Media brand. https://memoirmaker.co (US) and https://memoirmaker.co.uk (UK)

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