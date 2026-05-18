Merrill Osmond Publishes Memoir 'Black Bear' With Quartz Press

Black Bear, Merrill Osmond's memoir

Quartz Press publishes The Osmonds lead singer's memoir 'Black Bear,' offering faster time to market, direct-to-reader sales, and zero commissions to Amazon

Dan has stepped up and been able to do things for me on this book that others probably would have never done. I just am so grateful that they are a part of this book.” — Merrill Osmond

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Merrill Osmond, lead singer of The Osmonds and one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, decided to publish his memoir, he bypassed the major publishing houses. He chose Quartz Press , a UK-based independent publisher that gives authors something the traditional industry rarely offers: full creative control, faster publication timelines, and the ability to sell directly to readers without paying commissions to Amazon or other retailers.'Black Bear,' Osmond's memoir, is now available in print, ebook, and audiobook. The book reflects a career spanning five decades in the entertainment industry, from the family's rise to global fame to his life and work beyond music."Dan has stepped up and been able to do things for me on this book that others probably would have never done. I just am so grateful that they are a part of this book," said Merrill Osmond."We discussed with Merrill what the book needed to do for him, and the timeline," said Dan Brady, founder of Quartz Press. "That's the difference. We start with the author's goals, not just a standard process. And we get books to market in months, not years."Quartz Press operates on a model uncommon in traditional publishing. Authors retain full creative control. Books go from concept to publication significantly faster than the 18- to 24-month timelines typical of major publishers. Critically, Quartz Press also helps authors sell directly to their audiences through their own websites, at speaking events, and via targeted direct mail campaigns, keeping 100 percent of the sale price where possible, rather than paying retailer commissions.The publisher reports that targeted book campaigns, in which physical copies are sent directly to prospects with a personalised note, generate response rates of 15 to 25 percent, significantly outperforming digital advertising channels. For business leaders and public figures, the book becomes a client acquisition tool, a media credential, and a speaking platform, rather than a product sitting on a shelf.Quartz Press provides ghostwriting, professional editing, bookshop-quality design, global distribution, and dedicated media outreach to secure podcast appearances, YouTube interviews, and traditional press coverage. Authors can also sell direct to readers through an integrated e-commerce and fulfilment service, building their own customer relationships and email lists rather than routing every sale through third-party retailers.Business leaders, experts, and public figures interested in publishing a book that doubles as a marketing asset can book a strategy call at quartzpress.com.About Quartz PressQuartz Press is a professional book publisher for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and public figures. The company provides full-service publishing (ghostwriting, editing, design, printing, and global distribution) with a focus on books that serve as strategic business and marketing assets. Authors retain full creative control, all rights, and access to direct-to-reader sales channels. Quartz Press is a Consilience Media brand.

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