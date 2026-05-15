Commentary: Separated by Generations and Branches, Reunited in Service

The rotors of the MV-22B Osprey cut through the East African night as red cabin lights illuminated Marines, aircrew, and mission equipment inside the aircraft.

Somewhere below us stretched the Horn of Africa; vast, distant, and beautiful in a way only Africa can be at night. I sat in the back seat of the aircraft preparing to document an East Africa Response Force mission to support regional readiness and interoperability across Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility.

As I looked out across the darkness, it was difficult not to think about the fact that somewhere in that same region my son, U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas Ferrari, was also deployed, carrying his own responsibilities, mission, and uncertainty far from home.

What my son did not know was that this mission would reunite us for the first time since deploying.

For months, people throughout my deployment had asked me the same question:

“Have you seen your son yet?”

Every time, my answer was the same:

“No, not yet.”

I knew my son would deploy to East Africa at some point during my time there, but delay after delay pushed his arrival further back. As the months passed, opportunities became smaller, timelines tighter, and the possibility of seeing each other began to feel less realistic.

At one point, I was displaced, ending up farther away from where he was expected to arrive. My deployment was nearing its end, and quietly, I had started accepting that our paths might never cross while we were both overseas.

What I did not fully realize at the time was how many people around me had quietly invested themselves in making that reunion happen, especially the commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.

Somewhere behind the scenes, conversations were happening. Coordinators, senior leaders, aircrew, and mission planners across multiple commands were working together to make the reunion possible while supporting an operational mission already scheduled to take place.

Then one night, almost as if a promise had finally reached its moment of fulfillment, everything aligned. An East Africa Response Force mission required a public affairs specialist.

The mission was heading to a remote location in the Horn of Africa.

And my son just happened to be stationed there.

By the day of the flight, I was part of the coordination and knew the mission was happening.

My son was the only one who did not know.

As the Osprey lifted into the African night, I sat quietly trying to process the reality that after months of uncertainty, delays, distance, and near impossibility, I was finally on my way to see him.

He wears Army on his chest. I wear Air Force on mine.

Somehow, our paths led us to the same place thousands of miles from home.

When the aircraft landed, I was driven through the darkness toward his post. My heart pounded harder with every passing second.

Then I saw the tower.

I yelled out, “Ey yo, son!”

Without hesitation, a familiar voice called back through the night.

“Ey yo, Ma!”

For a moment, deployment disappeared.

The mission briefs, operational schedules, aircraft noise, exhaustion, uncertainty, and distance that normally define life in a deployed environment faded quietly into the background long enough for us to simply be family again.

He was irritated that I had not told him I was coming.

But more than anything, he was happy.

And honestly, so was I.

We spent the next several hours together talking, laughing, catching up on lost time, and existing in a moment neither of us expected would actually happen.

At 38 years old, I entered military service later than most. I joined after years of motherhood, setbacks, hard lessons, and rebuilding parts of myself I once thought were gone. I joined because I wanted purpose and the opportunity to contribute to something larger than my own circumstances.

Not long after, my son chose his own path into military service, enlisting in the Army at the age of 17.

As parents, we spend years trying to prepare our children for life while quietly wondering whether we prepared them enough. We try to teach accountability, resilience, sacrifice, and perseverance, hoping those lessons will help them navigate hardship long after they leave home.

I still remember watching my son play Soldier as an eight-year-old, completely determined that one day he would wear the uniform himself. What once seemed like childhood imagination had become reality. Standing there beside him in a deployed environment years later, I no longer saw the little boy pretending to be a Soldier. I saw a grown man carrying the same pride, determination, and commitment to service that he dreamed about as a child.

What I never expected was that one day we would both be living those lessons separately while deployed overseas in different military branches.

I have always been the kind of person who wants others to feel safe and protected. Seeing my son step into that same responsibility while serving his own mission brought me to an entirely different level of motherhood. In that moment, I was not only proud of the Soldier he had become, but humbled to witness the strength, sacrifice, and responsibility he now carried for others.

What stayed with me most was not only the reunion itself, but what it represented.

In a profession often defined by schedules, operational demands, and constant movement, leaders across multiple branches quietly worked together to create a moment no regulation required, but humanity understood.

Military service requires people to compartmentalize parts of themselves in order to continue moving forward. Service members quietly carry homesickness, missed milestones, exhaustion, uncertainty, and personal struggles while continuing to execute the mission because others depend on them.

Parents in uniform carry an additional weight. Even while deployed, you never stop being a parent.

Military Appreciation Month often focuses on service and sacrifice, but behind every operation, exercise, and deployment are real people balancing mission requirements with separation from the people they love most.

Readiness is built through training, discipline, and operational capability, but it is also sustained through trust, compassion, and leaders who understand the human side of service.

Throughout the deployment, I was challenged to grow personally, professionally, and as a leader in ways I never expected. I operated in high-responsibility environments, worked alongside allied and partner forces, and witnessed firsthand how communication, leadership, and trust shape real-world operations...Oh and I was also able to complete my bachelor’s degree.

But what ultimately defined my deployment was not a briefing, mission, or achievement. It was witnessing leaders and teammates across multiple branches come together to make a moment like this possible.

That is what Military Appreciation Month means to me. It is the people behind the mission. It is leaders who invest in their service members. It is the understanding that even in demanding operational environments, humanity still matters.

Eventually, the mission continued and the aircraft lifted back into the East African night.

My son returned to his responsibilities.

I returned to mine.

Different branches. Different missions. Same commitment to service.