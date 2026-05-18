Royalties HQ Launches Author Portal to Help Independent Publishers and Their Authors

The Royalties HQ author portal allows authors to see their sales data and royalty statements

Self-service portal reduces publisher inbox pile-up whilst giving rights holders instant access to sales data, statements, and contracts

Royalties HQ was the most beneficial and significant upgrade to our business this past year. Highly recommended!” — Kari Riess, Angelico Press

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalties HQ has launched a self-service author portal that cuts into publishers' most gruelling operational challenge: the royalty season support surge. The new feature lets rights holders check their own sales data, download statements, and review contracts via a secure, passwordless login, dramatically reducing the volume of "where's my royalty statement?" support requests independent publishers handle during peak periods.The portal addresses a persistent operational friction point for publishers: managing expectations across dozens or hundreds of rights holders waiting for access to information. During royalty season, authors and rights holders traditionally bombard publisher inboxes demanding quarterly or biannual statements, contract confirmations, and balance checks. The self-service author portal lets publishers shift those information-requests from inbox to dashboard, freeing operations teams and customer support to handle higher-value work.For publishers, the portal serves dual purposes: operational relief and author retention. Authors who can access real-time sales performance and royalty accrual feel more informed and valued, reducing frustration and churn. Publishers, meanwhile, gain the ability to offer a professional, branded author experience without engineering a separate application or handing out password-protected access to their internal admin system.The portal includes granular publisher controls. Publishers choose exactly which sections are visible to each rights holder: total royalties earned, title-by-title sales breakdown, downloadable PDF statements, contract details, advance tracking, and expense balances. Some publishers may hide certain data; others may expose full transparency. The toggle approach means publishers maintain control over information boundaries while serving author expectations at their preferred level of disclosure."Authors shouldn't have to send an email and wait two weeks to find out how their book is selling," said Dan Brady, founder of Royalties HQ. "The portal puts that information directly in their hands. And for publishers, it eliminates the seasonal support burden that gets worse as their author list grows.""Royalties HQ was the most beneficial and significant upgrade to our business this past year. Highly recommended!" said Kari Riess of Angelico Press.Login uses a passwordless magic link system: rights holders enter their email, receive a secure link, and click to log in. There are no passwords to create or remember. Links are throttled and expire automatically, and each rights holder sees only their own data.Behind the portal sits Royalties HQ's existing infrastructure for multi-currency conversion, tiered royalty structures, advance tracking, and one-click statement generation, which already handles publishers managing hundreds of titles across multiple contracts and payment schedules. The author portal extends those capabilities to the rights holder side, letting publishers offer a professional, branded author experience without engineering a separate application or managing a second set of login credentials across their author base.The passwordless design carries strategic value for publishers: no password reset requests, no account recovery support tickets, and no security audits required for author-facing credentials. Rights holders simply provide their email address, receive a secure login link, and access their dashboard. Links expire automatically and cannot be shared or forwarded.The platform offers free data migration for publishers switching from spreadsheets or legacy systems such as Metacomet, That's Rights 20/20, or other providers, with no per-user pricing or annual lock-in contracts.For more information or to start a free trial , visit royaltieshq.com.About Royalties HQRoyalties HQ is a web-based royalty management platform purpose-built for independent book publishers. It replaces spreadsheets and legacy software with automated royalty calculations, automatic currency conversion, advance tracking, and professional statement generation. The new author portal provides self-service access for rights holders. The platform is developed by Consilience Media Ltd, a UK-based publishing technology company.

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