Human+Tech Week 2026 Names the Human Flourishing Economy

Five days. 5,000 contributors. 85 partner organizations. San Francisco built the room for a new capital category: the Human Flourishing Economy.

We needed a room where the ambition is for humans first. That is what this week was.” — Nichol Bradford, Founder, Human+Tech Week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human+Tech Week (HTW) concluded today after five days at The Hibernia in San Francisco, having done what it set out to do: brought 5,000 contributors together to name and build the Human Flourishing Economy in public. 85 partner organizations co-hosted 100+ events across San Francisco. Three summits. One week.The Human Flourishing Economy has been treated as a dozen separate sectors: brain economy, lifespan investing, personal health data infrastructure, civic wealth, mental health systems, AI for human capability. Human+Tech Week 2026 named the category and built the room. Founders, investors, civic leaders, researchers, and operators across all of these domains gathered as a single ecosystem for five days in San Francisco."We started Human+Tech Week because we felt like there was no ambition for humans anymore. We have ambition for technology. We have ambition for the markets. We needed a room where the ambition is for humans first.That is what this week was," said Nichol Bradford, Founder and CEO of Human+Tech Week.The week opened Monday with a private Investor Briefing structured around the Flourishing Capital Stack, followed by a public Grand Opening featuring Michele Jawando (CEO, Omidyar Network; Co-Chair, Humanity AI), Tristan Harris (Center for Humane Technology), David Eagleman (Stanford), Steven Kotler (Flow Research Collective), and Ramez Naam (Planetary VC). Humanity AI has committed $500 million over five years to AI that puts people first.AGENCY (Future of Work, May 12), co-chaired by Rosanna Durruthy of LinkedIn, closed with Van Jones in fireside conversation with Nichol Bradford. "People are creating a new human civilization. The decisions people make, who they include, who they exploit, what they value, will have tremendous impact for generations and generations. This is very holy work," said Jones.HOPE (Future of Healthspan, May 13), co-chaired by Daniel Kraft of NextMed Health, brought together Larry Brilliant (Seva Foundation), Dean Ornish (Preventive Medicine Research Institute), and Adam Gazzaley (UCSF Neuroscape), alongside operators from Oura, Roche/Genentech, and Prenuvo.REACH (Future of Flourishing Cities, May 14), co-chaired by Peter Hirshberg and Mickey McManus, closed with a keynote from Jeff Merritt (World Economic Forum). The Global Brain Economy Initiative announced support for HTW alongside the forthcoming California and Bay Area Brain Economy Initiatives.The Human+Agent Co-Evolution Symposium, co-hosted by Barney Pell (Radical Ventures), was the first major US gathering on the design problem of working with AI agents. Contributors included Peter Norvig (Stanford HAI), Roy Bahat (Bloomberg Beta), Mitch Kapor (Kapor Center), and 100+ AI leaders.HTW is anchored by SHRM (340,000 HR leaders across 180 countries), the University of California system, and NativelyAI (250,000+ developers across 130+ countries).Human+Tech Week 2027 planning is underway. Learn more at humantechweek.com.

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