Human+Tech Week and HUMN.world Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Launch a Living Human Economy in the Age of AI

Human+Tech Week Grand Opening

Debuting at HTW 2026: digital passports, trusted ARK networks, and a participatory framework that turns AI-era uncertainty into agency and economic opportunity.

We are entering an era where the most important technology decision is not simply what we build, but who humanity becomes while building it.” — Nichol Bradford, Founder, Human+Tech Week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human+Tech Week and HUMN.world Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Launch a Living Human Economy in the Age of AINew collaboration introduces a real-world workforce activation model focused on human coordination, trusted networks, and community-driven economic participation.Human+Tech Week and HUMN.world today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership designed to explore and implement new models for human-centered economic participation during a time of rapid artificial intelligence advancement.The collaboration will debut during Human+Tech Week 2026 in San Francisco through an immersive "Human Economy Activation" experience that transforms conference attendees from passive participants into active contributors within a live economic coordination ecosystem.As AI continues to reshape labor markets, automate workflows, and redefine workforce structures, the organizations say the partnership is focused on ensuring humanity remains central to technological progress."We are entering an era where the most important technology decision is not simply what we build, but who humanity becomes while building it," said Nichol Bradford, Founder of Human+Tech Week. "Human+Tech Week exists to ensure innovation expands human flourishing, deepens connection, and creates pathways for more people to participate meaningfully in the future economy. Our collaboration with HUMN reflects a growing movement to place human potential, belonging, and collective prosperity at the center of technological evolution."growing movement to place human potential, belonging, and collective prosperity at the center of technological evolution."The HTW x HUMN activation will introduce attendees to a participatory framework designed to help communities organize around trust, skills, contribution, and local opportunity creation. Using the HUMN platform, attendees will be able to create digital passports and wallets, join collaborative "ARKs," coordinate projects, and explore how AI and digital ledger technologies can support human agency rather than replace it."For too long, people have been taught to see themselves only through the lens of employment instead of through the value of their humanity, relationships, creativity, and contribution," said Karla Ballard, Founder of HUMN Inc. "HUMN was built to help communities recognize that their networks, skills, and trust are forms of capital capable of generating real economic opportunity. Together with Human+Tech Week, we are creating experiences that help people move from uncertainty into participation, ownership, and agency in the emerging digital economy."The initiative also reflects growing investor interest in the future of work as a parallel investment category to AI infrastructure itself."As investors, we cannot approach artificial intelligence as simply a technology race," said Stephanie Shorter, PhD, investor and Human+Tech Week Investor Relations Lead. "The future of work is now one of the most important investment categories of our time, because the true value of AI will ultimately be determined by how well humanity adapts, participates, and prospers alongside it. We are here this week because investing in human-centered economic infrastructure, workforce participation, digital identity, and trusted community ecosystems must happen in parallel with advances in AI. The next generation of transformative companies will not only optimize systems; they will expand human agency, resilience, and opportunity at scale."Organizers describe the initiative as part of a broader movement to reimagine how communities organize economic opportunity in the AI era through what HUMN calls "The We Economy": a model where trust,contribution, collaboration, and local coordination become foundational infrastructure for prosperity.The partnership will also feature the introduction of The Founders League NEXT250, a nationwide movement focused on shaping the next era of American economic participation through community resilience,local-first coordination, and collaborative growth.Following Human+Tech Week, the organizations plan to expand local ARK activations into cities across the United States through partnerships with universities, chambers of commerce, workforce boards,community organizations, and civic innovation groups.Human+Tech Week will take place May 11 to 15, 2026, in San Francisco and is expected to convene founders, policymakers, technologists, workforce leaders, researchers, investors, and civic innovators focused on building human-centered AI systems.About Human+Tech WeekHuman+Tech Week is a global convening platform dedicated to exploring how humanity and technology can evolve together in ways that expand opportunity, dignity, creativity, and collective prosperity. Through immersive experiences, thought leadership gatherings, innovation showcases, and cross-sector collaboration, Human+Tech Week brings together founders, technologists, educators, artists, policymakers, and cultural leaders to shape practical human-centered solutions for the future of work, digital identity, AI, and economic participation.About HUMN.worldHUMN.world is a people-centered technology movement building a new model for community-powered economic participation. Through trusted network economies, digital identity systems, blockchain infrastructure, and real-world earning opportunities, HUMN empowers individuals and organizations to create resilient local and global economies rooted in collaboration, transparency, and shared value creation.About the HTW x HUMN Activation Portal The HTW x HUMN Activation Portal serves as the official engagement hub for the Human+Tech Week and HUMN collaboration experience. The portal provides access to event activations, educational resources,onboarding opportunities, workshops, community quests, and ecosystem participation tools focused on helping individuals navigate the rapidly changing future of work and technology.Media ContactRebecca Leungrebecca@humantechweek.com+1 628-309-3109

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