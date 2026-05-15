Governor Stein Celebrates Lake Lure’s Comeback

Today Governor Josh Stein joined federal, state, and local officials in Morse Park to announce the reopening of beloved outdoor destination Lake Lure.

“This is an exciting day for western North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Twenty months ago, Hurricane Helene devastated Lake Lure, but today, Lake Lure is back! Local, state, and federal government partnership with lake residents has powered its restoration. Lake Lure is a gem, and I’m excited that folks have the chance to rediscover this unforgettable place this summer.”

“Today is more than the reopening of a lake — it is the restoration of a place that brings our community together,” said Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett. “In the aftermath of Helene, our Town Council and town leadership was faced with countless recovery challenges and difficult decisions. We knew we had to prioritize the needs that would most directly impact our residents’ livelihoods and support the economic vitality of our county and state, and we remain committed to addressing the many remaining recovery projects in the months ahead. From town leadership and staff, emergency personnel, federal and state agencies, non-profit organizations, engineers, contractors, environmental partners, local businesses, churches, volunteers, and residents — today’s achievement belongs to all of you.”

When Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina, debris from flooded rivers and streams filled Lake Lure. Collaboration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Army Corps of Engineers, AshBritt Environmental, and local partners and volunteers led to the removal of 1,198,091 tons of sand, silt, and sediment, as well as 100,185 cubic yards of debris, in the year after the storm. Now, more than a year and a half after the hurricane, Lake Lure is ready to reopen over Memorial Day Weekend.

Last week, Governor Stein announced that North Carolina set a record for tourist spending in 2025, with travelers spending more than $37.2 billion on trips to and within the state, surpassing the previous record of $36.7 billion set in 2024. North Carolina ranks No. 7 in domestic visitation behind California, Florida, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. In addition to 2025’s spending by domestic travelers, North Carolina also saw spending of more than $1.1 billion from international markets. While state tourism continues to flourish, western North Carolina’s tourism industry continues to recover, which means every visit counts.

Governor Stein is committed to encouraging people to rediscover what makes western North Carolina unforgettable. In February, Governor Stein visited several of North Carolina’s six ski resorts to highlight the mountains that make North Carolina the Winter Capital of the South. The state’s ski industry generates more than $244 million annually and attracts more than 780,000 visitors each year. Last year, Governor Stein and First Lady Anna Stein launched the “Rediscover the Unforgettable” tourism initiative to encourage travel to western North Carolina to support local economies.

In March, Governor Stein released his third Hurricane Helene recovery state budget proposal that includes funds to support and revitalize western North Carolina’s tourism program. The budget would also invest in continuing disaster response and recovery by providing state matching funds to unlock federal disaster recovery resources, supporting cash flow for FEMA-reimbursable projects so work can begin immediately, and strengthening emergency management systems and disaster response capabilities.