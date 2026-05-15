In Canton, Governor Stein and DEQ Secretary Wilson Highlight Investments to Strengthen Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure

Today Governor Josh Stein and Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson visited the town of Canton to share how recent funding of $3.5 million from the State Water Infrastructure Authority will ensure access to clean drinking water and make wastewater infrastructure more resilient to the next storm.

“Families deserve to turn on the tap to clean and safe water. When the next storm hits, we need to minimize its impacts so families can remain connected to water,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This $3.5 million investment in Canton will help families ensure that their water systems are better equipped to withstand whatever the next storm may bring.”

“Canton’s wastewater system improvements are a great example of how the 217 projects funded by the State Water Infrastructure Authority will make drinking water, wastewater, and septic systems throughout our mountain communities more resilient to future floods,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “That’s incredibly important for protecting public health and supporting strong local economies.”

“Governor Stein and his team have demonstrated the kind of practical, forward-thinking leadership that makes a real difference for western North Carolina and our state,” said Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers. “Stable water infrastructure is about far more than clean drinking water and is foundational to flood mitigation, environmental stewardship, public safety, and long-term economic growth. This collective approach has and will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of all North Carolinians.”

More than a year and a half after Hurricane Helene, DEQ has awarded more than $860 million for water infrastructure projects in western North Carolina counties, and 97% of all water systems damaged by the September 2024 hurricane have been restored. In April, Governor Stein announced more than $215 million for 66 drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across 26 counties. As part of that investment, the Town of Canton received $3.5 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Helene funds for its New Wastewater Treatment Plant and Interconnect Project. Canton has now received a total of $24.5 million from DEQ for Helene water infrastructure upgrades.

Governor Stein is committed to strengthening the state’s water systems and protecting North Carolinians from contamination. Since taking office, Governor Stein has advanced more than $1.6 billion in water infrastructure projects to strengthen drinking water and wastewater systems and address the removal of forever chemicals like PFAS and other contaminants.

Last month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 to keep North Carolina strong. Including investments to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water, the budget bolsters residents’ access to clean water with $25 million in grant funds to respond to contaminated wells and distressed water and wastewater systems along with $45 million in matching funds to draw down federal funding for clean drinking water. Governor Stein’s budget also recommends $4 million to expand PFAS testing in the coming year. As Attorney General, Governor Stein sued DuPont and Chemours for contaminating the Cape Fear River with forever chemicals and filed lawsuits against more than a dozen PFAS users and dischargers for polluting communities across the state. Those cases remain in the courts.

At the event, Governor Stein highlighted the need for increased state and federal support. Although the Department of Environmental Quality was able to award a total of $861 million in federal and state funds to help repair and rebuild water systems that were damaged by Helene, $655 million in requested Helene-related critical needs remains unfunded. Governor Stein has asked Congress to appropriate an additional $13.5 billion in Hurricane Helene recovery funding. This funding would include $540 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to improve water quality and infrastructure, carry out brownfield assessments, restore damaged rivers, and support effective hazardous waste management. Congress has not appropriated new funding toward Hurricane Helene recovery in nearly 18 months.

Learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure’s funding programs here.