Swaystack Selected for ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator

AP11 Cohort - ICBA Innovation Har Rai and Simran are second- time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology. Gamify onboarding to win primary financial institution and top of wallet status. Tell your story through a single platform that can display content on all your channels.

Gamified onboarding helps community banks drive early account activation

Swaystack offers a way for community banks to strengthen digital relationships.” — Wayne Miller, ICBA EVP & CIO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swaystack , a fintech software company helping community banks turn new accounts into active, primary relationships, announced today it has been selected for the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator Program. The program kicks off May 18 at the ICBA Center for Innovation in Atlanta.“Community banks win on relationships and Swaystack helps them bring that same high-touch guidance into digital onboarding,” said Har Rai Khalsa, co-founder and CEO of Swaystack. “With gamified, personalized journeys, banks can steer new account holders to the actions that build primacy—like funding, direct deposit and bill pay—while keeping the experience true to their brand.”Swaystack delivers gamified onboarding journeys inside digital banking and across email and SMS, guiding new account holders through key activation steps and driving cross-channel engagement.To date, Swaystack has driven measurable results across its 23 clients, including a 25% increase in accounts funded with $200+ in the first 30 days, a 71% increase in online account openings, and a 21% increase in digital banking enrollments.Beginning May 18 through July 24, the second ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator cohort of 2026 reflects feedback from ICBA’s ThinkTECH Selection and Advisory Committee and targets priority areas for community bank innovation, including fraud mitigation, artificial intelligence, data analytics, customer experiences and payments.“We’re pleased to welcome Swaystack to this cohort,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Wayne Miller said. “As community banks continue to deliver the gold standard banking relationship, they are seeking new solutions that help take digital interactions to the next level. Swaystack offers a way for community banks to strengthen digital relationships.”Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has connected the most innovative bank technology companies with leading community bankers and industry experts — identifying and designing workable solutions that solve modern banking needs.For more information about Swaystack, visit Swaystack.com . For more information about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, visit icba.org/accelerator.About SwaystackSwaystack is a digital onboarding and engagement platform that helps banks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships. Through gamified journeys delivered in digital banking and via email and SMS, institutions guide account holders to take key steps like funding, switching direct deposit and adopting additional products.Learn more at swaystack.com.About ICBAThe Independent Community Bankers of Americahas one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.

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